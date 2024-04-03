ANPD Readies Tomorrow’s Nursing Professional Development Leaders With Wolters Kluwer EBP Workflow Solution

Association for Nursing Professional Development implements Ovid Synthesis to support EBP and Leadership Academies

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wolters Kluwer Health today announced that the Association for Nursing Professional Development (ANPD) has selected Ovid® Synthesis to help support evidence-based practice (EBP), quality improvement (QI), and research for two key programs. Participants in the Nursing Professional Development (NPD) Leadership Academy and the Evidence-Based Practice Academy, as well as their mentors, will have full access to the Ovid Synthesis platform and its innovative workflow application.









An essential solution for nursing professional development

“ANPD and Wolters Kluwer share a vision for developing healthcare leaders and practitioners that make a real impact on patient lives. This collaboration ensures nurses who enroll in ANPD’s academies are grounding their skills in evidence-based practice through leading-edge workflow solutions,” said Rafael Sidi, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Health Research, Wolters Kluwer Health. “As the publisher of ANPD’s research publication, the Journal for Nurses in Professional Development, we are excited to add this new offering to our long-standing relationship.”

ANPD academy programs focus on advancing the specialty practice of nursing professional development. The organization serves as an expert voice, advocate, and leading resource for NPD. With evidence-based standards for professional development, NPD plays an essential role in quality, organizational, and patient outcomes.

Ovid Synthesis offers ANPD academies with trustworthy, EBP workflow applications to promote a culture of clinical inquiry and innovation, as well as collaborative education and practice among participants and mentors. The AI-enabled technology allows NPD professionals to seamlessly work through and implement system-wide EBP initiatives to fuel exceptional nursing care for every individual.

Streamlining evidence-based practice

“At ANPD we have over 7,500 members eager for innovative tools. Ovid Synthesis bridges the EBP theory-to-practice gap, streamlines the process from PICOT question to project completion, and empowers users to lead, using the most current evidence,” said Sheila St. Cyr, MS, RN, NPD-BC, President of ANPD. “We look forward to jumpstarting our year-long academies with Ovid Synthesis at this year’s ANPD Aspire Convention.”

For the past 30 years, the Association for Nursing Professional Development (ANPD) has advanced the specialty practice of nursing professional development for the enhancement of healthcare outcomes by providing access to education, experience, and resources targeting the various needs of nursing professional development team members. The organization’s goal is to foster the acquisition and application of data-driven practices for the betterment of the NPD specialty, which is done by providing the education, tools, and resources to advance the ongoing professional and career development of members to ultimately promote population health.

During this year’s ANPD Aspire Convention, which takes place April 9-12 in Chicago, Illinois, Wolters Kluwer will showcase a number of innovative products for the nursing education marketing including Ovid Synthesis and Lippincott Solutions. Additionally, the company will have several thought leaders and customers presenting on key topics, such as evidence-based practice’s impact on improving outcomes.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer, please visit: www.wolterskluwer.com

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

Contacts

Josh DeStefano



Manager, External Communications



Wolters Kluwer Health



+1 (917) 408-5125



joshua.destefano@wolterskluwer.com