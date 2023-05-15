Anovion Technologies Announces Plans for $800 Million Initial Investment in New Manufacturing Facility in Southwest Georgia

The Decatur County facility will produce 40,000 metric tonnes per annum of synthetic graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries and create hundreds of clean energy jobs

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Anovion Technologies (Anovion), the climate tech-driven advanced materials company, today announced that it has selected Decatur County in Southwest Georgia as the location of the Company’s first large-scale expansion of manufacturing capacity for production of its premium synthetic graphite anode materials. Anovion chose this location for its initial 1,500,000 square foot facility based on its proximity to existing and planned low- and carbon-free energy sources for power, short supply chains, access to existing rail infrastructure, highly valuable skilled workforce, and business-friendly environment, making Decatur County an ideal fit for Anovion’s new expansion site.

“ Anovion conducted a thorough search to identify a location that addressed our energy, transportation, logistics, and human capital needs that would ensure we have the ecosystem in place to produce the highest quality and sustainable synthetic graphite anode material on the market today,” said Eric Stopka, Chief Executive Officer of Anovion. “ Not only does existing infrastructure make Southwest Georgia an attractive location for Anovion’s new facility, but the proximity to other battery and EV manufacturing plants will allow us to further reduce our carbon footprint.”

“ We’re proud to welcome Anovion to the No. 1 state for business that is fast becoming the e-mobility capital of the nation,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “ Job creators like them are recognizing that every corner of our state has the resources and workforce needed for success. Having met their team personally, I look forward to celebrating their partnership with the hardworking Georgians of Decatur County.”

In October 2022, Anovion was awarded a grant totaling $117 million from the U.S. Department of Energy under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help secure the domestic battery manufacturing supply chain for the country’s electrified future. This new expansion facility, which will be the first of this scale for the Company, and in North America, is a crucial first step to reshoring synthetic graphite anode production and is expected to initially produce 40,000 metric tonnes per annum once fully operational and create hundreds of high-quality local clean energy jobs for the surrounding region.

“ It is my pleasure to welcome Anovion to Bainbridge,” said Bainbridge Mayor Edward Reynolds. “ With an $800 million investment and the creation of over 400 high-paying, quality jobs, Anovion’s decision to locate in our community is a huge win. I know that our workforce is ready to embrace this opportunity and that we will all grow and prosper together.”

Leading with Sustainability

Anovion will bring its innovative, sustainable, and technologically advanced manufacturing process to this new facility. This includes relying on the region’s rapidly decarbonizing energy mix to power the manufacturing process and introducing the Company’s proprietary furnace technologies that not only substantially reduce greenhouse gas emissions but also lays out a clear roadmap for Anovion to achieve a carbon-neutral footprint over time.

“ Our long-term, strategic vision is to focus on growth and innovation, positioning Anovion as a leader in the U.S. energy transition and, equally importantly, securing a domestic source for these critical materials required for U.S. lithium-ion battery production. From continued research and development in electrochemistry to technology improvements in our production process and our ambitious climate tech initiatives, our goal is to become carbon-neutral over time, mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and ultimately position Anovion as the climate tech leader of the future,” commented Chip Dunn, Executive Chairman of Anovion. “ We are excited to bring our full arsenal of innovation to our new Georgia facility to execute our long-term business strategy and, together, combat the climate crisis.”

In addition to efforts in Georgia, the Company is expanding its Anovion Center of Excellence and its hydro-powered, sister manufacturing facility near Niagara Falls, NY – notably one of the only qualified U.S. sources of battery-grade synthetic graphite that is commercially shipping product today.

About Anovion Technologies

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Anovion Technologies is a U.S.-owned and U.S.-based, advanced materials business, currently one of America’s first commercial-scale manufacturers of premium, cleaner anode-grade synthetic graphite across its existing footprint near Niagara Falls, NY and Clarksburg, WV. As a leader in innovation and production of lithium-ion battery materials, Anovion began commercial production in early 2021 and is among a limited number of graphite anode producers in America to have successfully gained qualification for EV applications.

In 2022, Anovion was awarded a grant totaling $117 million from the U.S. Department of Energy to rapidly scale production capacity to meet growing demand with the construction of a large-scale factory in the southeastern U.S. and investment in its relocated Anovion Center of Excellence (ACE) in Sanborn, NY. Anovion is now commencing a multi-year expansion program of 150,000 metric tonnes of annual capacity for anode-grade synthetic graphite. To learn more about Anovion Technologies, please visit www.anoviontech.com.

