Another Fortune 500 Customer Expands Use of Aria

Leading global manufacturer to introduce Aria’s platform into additional business units

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aria Systems, the leader in AI-powered billing automation, today announces that Dover Corporation, a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products and solutions with more than $7 billion in revenue, will extend its use of Aria Billing Cloud into additional divisions around the globe.

Since 2021, Aria has managed the billing of all customers across three Dover companies – Caldera, Vehicle Service Group, and Dover Fueling Solutions. By leveraging the Aria platform, these companies have been able to scale up and manage their end customers efficiently, swiftly launch new services and pricing models, and deliver superior customer service.

“Aria's capabilities have helped us to manage complex pricing structures and offer the scale and flexibility to accommodate our companies’ diverse range of business models and requirements,” said Doug Shea, Director of SaaS Solutions for Dover Digital. “We look forward to our continued partnership with Aria.”

Customers of Aria Billing Cloud also have access to Aria Billie™, an AI-powered virtual assistant that enhances productivity and personalization through natural language interactions, as well as Aria Data Extend, a solution that integrates real-time billing information into their intelligence platforms to enable more informed decision making and streamlined operations.

“Over the past several years, Aria has provided Dover with a modern and agile cloud billing platform, which offers the flexibility and scalability to support any recurring revenue model,” said Tom Dibble, President & CEO, Aria Systems. “We are excited to expand our successful partnership and look forward to empowering additional Dover operating companies to harness Aria's capabilities.”

About Aria Systems:

Aria enables enterprises to automate complex usage and subscription billing models in an agile market environment. Aria Billing Cloud, which incorporates predictive and generative AI to help enterprises scale productivity and personalization, is top-rated by leading research firms. Innovative enterprises including Arlo, Comcast, Experian, Subaru, and Telstra depend on Aria to accelerate ideation, become customer centric, and grow recurring revenues. For more information, visit: www.ariasystems.com.

Media Contacts:

Greg Kalish | gkalish@ariasystems.com | +1 516-665-3292