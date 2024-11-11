Announcing Real-Time FLEX Option Pricing and Analytics Available Through SpiderRock

As FLEX option volumes increase, the need for accurate, real-time pricing and analytics becomes more imperative.

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SpiderRock Gateway Technologies (“SpiderRock”), a leader in live and historical options data and technology, introduces FLEX Option Pricing and Analytics via its MLink API. Traders, portfolio managers, brokers, and Option ETF dealers and issuers alike can make better-informed decisions, optimize strategies, track pricing, and effectively manage risk—all within a streamlined, customizable API platform. Known for their institutional level analytics on listed options, SpiderRock now extends coverage to FLEX option pricing, supporting securities such as defined outcome/buffer ETFs and reversals/conversions.





Streamline Option Pricing with SpiderRock MLink API

SpiderRock’s MLink API provides a powerful, cloud-based solution designed to simplify and enhance the pricing of equity options with synchronized advanced analytics for single stocks, ETFs, ADRs, FLEX, and popular indexes. Users can leverage SpiderRock’s options market data fabric or customize their inputs by overriding key values such as dividends, earnings dates, interest rates, or volatility parameters, allowing the MLink API to do the heavy lifting.

Key Features of the SpiderRock Pricer:

Trusted On Demand Pricing: SpiderRock’s complex option pricing models are used by thousands of institutional professionals daily to support live trading and risk management.

SpiderRock’s complex option pricing models are used by thousands of institutional professionals daily to support live trading and risk management. Simplified Data Access: SpiderRock allows users to leverage their actively managed reference data library to compute Greeks, implied volatilities, and option pricing results.

SpiderRock allows users to leverage their actively managed reference data library to compute Greeks, implied volatilities, and option pricing results. FLEX Options Capability: Custom inputs support FLEX options, offering the ability to price customizable contracts.

Custom inputs support FLEX options, offering the ability to price customizable contracts. Single Strike or Basket Delivery: Request single strike pricing or define and upload large baskets of options for bulk pricing.

Request single strike pricing or define and upload large baskets of options for bulk pricing. Customized User Input: Users can override pricing and volatility inputs with their own proprietary assumptions.

Users can override pricing and volatility inputs with their own proprietary assumptions. Real-Time Market Integration: Access to SpiderRock’s high-capacity option data API allows unlimited real-time data refresh access throughout the trading day.

Access to SpiderRock’s high-capacity option data API allows unlimited real-time data refresh access throughout the trading day. Full Market Coverage: Pricing and volatility coverage spans the U.S. listed market, supporting both European- and American-style options.

About SpiderRock Gateway Technologies

SpiderRock Gateway Technologies (“SpiderRock Data & Analytics”) is a division of SpiderRock Technology Solutions, a provider of industry-leading options trading solutions. SpiderRock Gateway is an exchange-licensed redistributor of market data, providing U.S. stocks, options, and futures market data in a raw and normalized format.

