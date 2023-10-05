Announcing Nexus, an Intuitive Self-Service Experience from Kinetic Wholesale

New wholesale portal leverages best-of-breed functionality from Connectbase and TransUnion TruContact UOC

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kinetic Wholesale, a leading fiber connectivity provider to middle America, announces Nexus: a powerful client portal designed to solve the unique challenges facing wholesale buyers. Engineered to simplify, streamline, and accelerate the quoting, ordering, delivery, and management of Kinetic’s wholesale services, Nexus leverages best-in-class functionality from Connectbase and TransUnion TruContact™ Universal Order Connect (UOC), powered by Neustar®, for serviceability, and order processing automation.





“ Wholesale users need scalable processes that save time and enable processing information in bulk,” said Simon Cooper, vice president of Kinetic Wholesale Services. “ Our wholesale experts designed Nexus to be intuitive yet packed with all the functionality needed for our customers to quote and manage orders, as well as procurement specialists to get pricing, including operations experts who manage and monitor orders and fulfilment for wholesale services.”

Nexus capabilities include:

Bulk and individual quoting for all Kinetic services

Seamless quote to order conversion

Order progress status with notifications and reporting

Inventory, billing, trouble management, and analytics

Administrative with role-based access to functionality

Recognizing that each of our customers is unique, Nexus includes a flexible approach to enabling customers to use their preferred systems and tools. Customers using TruContact UOC, Connectbase, or one of the dozens of systems that offer APIs will benefit from the back-office automation provided by Nexus.

“ We are excited to partner with Kinetic in support of their vision to automate wholesale buying for their customers,” said Ben Edmond, founder and CEO of Connectbase. “ With our deep, accurate location intelligence and other quoting services delivered through our APIs to Nexus, buyers can now prequalify opportunities, get true address validation, and be able to quote much faster with more accuracy. We’re thrilled to see this vision become a reality in partnership with TransUnion for the launch of Nexus.”

This choice carries through to the order processing.

“ Wholesale buyers depend on their vendors for timely service activation,” said John Denemark, senior vice president of carrier provisioning at TransUnion. “ We’ve been connecting wholesale buyers and sellers for years, and we’re proud that our Universal Order Connect solution plays a key role in helping Nexus automate order processing to accelerate service delivery for a superior customer experience.”

To learn more about how Nexus improves the wholesale buying experience, visit https://email.windstreamenterprise.com/kinetic-nexus-product.html.

About Kinetic Wholesale by Windstream

Kinetic by Windstream is a business unit of Windstream, a privately held communications and software company. Kinetic provides premium broadband, entertainment, and security services through an enhanced fiber network and 5G fixed wireless service to consumers, businesses, and wholesale customers, primarily in rural areas in 18 states. The company also offers managed communications services, including SD-WAN and UCaaS, and high-capacity bandwidth and transport services to businesses across the U.S. Additional information is available at KineticBusiness.com.

About Connectbase

Connectbase is The Industry Cloud for Connectivity. Connectbase is a partner to the industry, enabling next generation buying and selling of connectivity, including automated quoting, and providing deep, trusted insights. Connectbase’s industry-leading platform, The Connected World, serves approximately 300 providers globally, managing 2.4 billion locations across more than 150 countries. The Connectbase team has built a connected ecosystem transforming network buying and selling processes. Visit Connectbase at connectbase.com and follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/connectbase-us/

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 12,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world. http://www.transunion.com/business

