Announcing Kargo General Availability on the Akuity Platform

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Akuity, a leader in cloud-native continuous deployment solutions, is excited to announce the general availability of Kargo, a GitOps continuous promotion tool for Kubernetes that integrates seamlessly with Argo CD.

Designed to empower Platform Engineers, DevOps professionals, and software delivery teams, Kargo enables promoting applications to multiple environments faster, safer, and more efficiently. Kargo is now generally available inside the Akuity Platform – end-to-end GitOps platform for Kubernetes.

“Kargo enhances the GitOps workflow by abstracting away some of the complexities associated with managing multiple environments,” said Kelsey Hightower, former distinguished engineer at Google. “It provides built-in support for multi-cluster and multi-environment deployments, allowing users to manage these efficiently from a single platform.”

“Akuity’s mission has always been to make engineers more productive by helping them get the most out of Kubernetes,” said Jesse Suen, Chief Technical Officer at Akuity and Argo Project creator. “Kargo on Akuity Platform means no extra setup, no additional complexity – just streamlined GitOps-driven continuous promotion for your Kubernetes environments. Whether you’re running a small team or managing large-scale production clusters, Akuity and Kargo together ensure you have everything you need for efficient and secure deployments.”

Key Benefits of Kargo:

Flexible promotion pipeline: At its core, Kargo provides a pipeline that allows you to express your environments and deployment process in a powerful way. Promote your applications effortlessly across multiple environments, ensuring a smooth transition from development to production. Teams can create customized pipelines to fit their specific needs while maintaining flexibility at every stage.

Environment and change visibility: With Kargo, developers can easily visualize the state of their applications across all environments. This visibility into the promotion process reduces friction and errors, offering a more transparent and informed deployment strategy for both developers and leaders.

Intuitive user experience: One of Kargo's main goals is to simplify the deployment experience, and the intuitive user interface abstracts the complexities of GitOps and configuration management. Developers can focus on deploying high-quality applications without getting bogged down in operational details.

Safer deployments with guardrails: Kargo incorporates processes and guardrails to ensure that every deployment is as safe as possible. Automated checks, verifications, and testing between stages help minimize the risks of manual errors and reduce downtime.

Kargo is now available to all Akuity Platform users.

Learn more about Kargo at the upcoming webinar: “Transform your CI/CD approach with Continuous Promotion using Kargo”.

Read more about Kargo in this blog post from Akuity.

For a demo and pricing information, please contact Akuity.

About Akuity

Akuity is the enterprise company for Argo and Kargo, and provides the essential platform for end-to-end GitOps for Kubernetes. With the Akuity Platform, enterprises can deploy with managed Argo CD, promote seamlessly with Kargo, and gain real-time visibility into their infrastructure using KubeVision. Akuity was founded by Argo creators Hong Wang, Jesse Suen, and Alexander Matyushentsev, with a mission to empower both Platform and Application teams with the best tools for GitOps at enterprise scale.

About Argo

Argo is a collection of open-source tools for Kubernetes to run workflows, manage clusters, and do GitOps right. Argo consists of 4 applications: Argo CD, Argo Workflows, Argo Rollouts, and Argo Events. Argo was accepted to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) on March 26, 2020 at the Incubating maturity level and then moved to the Graduated maturity level on December 6, 2022.

About Kargo

Kargo provides Continuous Promotion using GitOps principles without need for bespoke automation or relying on CI pipelines. Kargo is an open source project & managed service initiated by the founders of Akuity and creators of the Argo Project.

For more information, please visit https://akuity.io.

