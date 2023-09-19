Announcing Cantaloupe LIVE, an Interactive Customer Event in the U.K. on 28 September!

A Customer and Partner Event to Showcase the Future of Self-Service Retail for Europe

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CTLP #cantaloupeinc—Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for self-service commerce, is showcasing its full suite of solutions for the European market at Cantaloupe LIVE on 28 September 2023 in the U.K. The event will include a demonstration of Cantaloupe’s innovative self-service technology, including cashless payments, micro markets, smart cooler technology, and Seed software, along with a cocktail and dinner reception at Bright.Blue’s facility in Milton Keynes. Retailers, convenience store operators, coffee service vendors, entertainment and sports merchandisers, as well as micro market and vending operators are all invited to attend! The day starts with a get-to-know-you golf outing at 9:00 a.m. and ends with an evening reception that begins at 4:00 p.m. Those interested in attending should rsvp at cantaloupe.com/cantaloupe-live-2023.





“We’ve been energized by the success we’ve had in the U.K. already and are excited to showcase our suite of solutions for both customers and prospects alike at Cantaloupe LIVE,” said Jeff Dumbrell, CRO of Cantaloupe, Inc. “We know there is a need in the market for a reliable and trusted self-service provider and we’re excited to continue to deliver on that for the U.K. and European markets.”

At the event, operators will get to explore Cantaloupe’s P66 cashless payment device, which offers the latest in 4G network capabilities as well as local support to help retailers and operators accept cashless payments easy and affordably. Attendees will get to see the Cantaloupe P66 device on a variety of self-service equipment including Cantaloupe’s micro market kiosks, traditional vending machines, coffee machines and Bright.Blue’s latest automated retail machines.

Guests will also experience the Cantaloupe Go line-up of solutions built specifically for the U.K. and European markets used by a variety of customers today. The Cantaloupe Go micro market on display will include Cantaloupe’s newest kiosks and freestanding smart coolers equipped with Smart Lock technology. The Cantaloupe Cooler Café will show how consumers can browse products via the tablet-based payment terminal, select what they want, pay, and then unlock the cooler so they can grab and go! Additional demos will be provided on Cantaloupe’s vending and market management software for customers exploring ways to optimize their business with technology.

“For those attending, we will be offering exclusive deals for Cantaloupe’s P66 cashless devices that can’t be obtained anywhere else,” noted Jeff Dumbrell. “We’re looking forward to showcasing Cantaloupe’s expanded capabilities to the U.K. and Europe, knowing that we are well-positioned to provide a unique solution that differs from current options available in the region.”

To learn more about Cantaloupe, Inc., and to rsvp for the Cantaloupe LIVE event, visit cantaloupe.com or rsvp at cantaloupe.com/cantaloupe-live-2023.

Cantaloupe, Inc. is a global technology leader powering self-service commerce. With over a million active locations across the globe processing more than a billion transactions every year, Cantaloupe is enabling businesses of all sizes to provide self-service experiences for consumers. The company’s vertically integrated solutions fuel growth by offering micro-payments processing, enterprise cloud software, IoT technology, as well as kiosk and POS innovations. Cantaloupe’s end-to-end platform increases consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, consumer promotions and loyalty programs, while providing business owners increased profitability by leveraging software to drive efficiencies across an entire operation. Cantaloupe’s solutions are used by a wide variety of consumer services in the U.S., Europe, and Australia including vending machines, micro markets and smart retail, EV charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, amusement and entertainment venues, IoT services and more. To learn more about Cantaloupe, Inc., visit cantaloupe.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

