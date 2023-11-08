Ann DiPasquale Joins Alliant Insurance Services’ Growing Benefits Team in Kansas City, Missouri

DiPasquale adds broad-based benefits knowledge to Alliant’s Midwest and national team





IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AlliantInsurance–Ann DiPasquale has joined Alliant Insurance Services as Senior Vice President within its Employee Benefits Group. Serving clients in the Midwest and across the country, DiPasquale will apply more than 15 years of extensive benefits, healthcare, and consulting experience to help clients address the challenges facing their organizations and their employees. DiPasquale is based in Kansas City, Missouri, strengthening Alliant’s growing presence in the region.

“Ann is an experienced benefits professional who works closely with employers to develop effective employee benefits packages and helps them plan strategically for both growth and uncertainty,” said Kevin Overbey, President, Alliant Employee Benefits. “Bringing Ann on board gives us a significant boost in capabilities and gives our clients access to innovative and dynamic thinking.”

DiPasquale has experience working with self-funded medical and pharmacy plans, stop-loss insurance, and a range of other health and welfare plans. Her specialties include strategic human resources consulting, integrated total rewards solutions, business development, team leadership and training, global benefits, data analytics, and benefits communications.

Prior to joining Alliant, DiPasquale was a Principal with a global consulting firm. She earned her bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Missouri – College of Business in Columbia, Missouri, and her master’s degree in management from Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Missouri.

DiPasquale can be reached at Ann.DiPasquale@alliant.com.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation’s leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way our clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. Visit us at alliant.com.

Contacts

Nick Kopinga



First Vice President



Corporate Marketing and Communications



(949) 260-5004



nkopinga@alliant.com