AngelEye Health Named to Prestigious Inc. 5000 List for the Third Year in a Row

Leading Family Engagement Technology Provider Ranked 166 on the 2024 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Health Services Companies

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AngelEye Health, the nation’s leading technology provider for neonatal and pediatric family engagement services, today announced that the organization was named the 166th fastest-growing private Health Services company (and 2,286 overall) on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses.





AngelEye has over a decade of experience in family engagement technology in pediatric and neonatal intensive care environments. The company’s portfolio of family engagement solutions integrates parents simply and seamlessly into their child’s care.

Over the past several years, the company has substantially grown its list of hospital partners and now counts more than 250 of the nation’s leading hospitals and health systems among its client base. To keep up with demand, the company has grown its employee base to more than 60 team members and has expanded its portfolio of solutions with the recent acquisition of both NICU2Home and EDNA technologies. AngelEye Health’s exceptional growth is reflected in its significant leap on the Inc. 5000 list, moving up 948 overall spots from last year’s ranking of 3234, and the company is poised to continue its rapid expansion in the years to come.

“We are thrilled to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year. This achievement places us alongside many of the nation’s most respected companies,” said Christopher Rand, CEO at AngelEye Health. “This has been an exciting year for us, marked by significant growth and innovation. Our incredible AngelEye Health team deserves the highest praise for their dedication to our mission. They consistently go above and beyond to provide care teams with unmatched customer support and cutting-edge family engagement technology, which empowers parents and improves outcomes for infants both today and tomorrow. This ranking is a testament to our team’s hard work, continuous innovation, and the unwavering support of our partner hospitals.”

AngelEye was designed by clinicians to streamline critical care workflows and foster stronger connections between families and care teams. The innovative AngelEye Health system is at the forefront of family-centered care, offering a suite of advanced solutions. The bedside cameras provide secure, live-streaming video, allowing parents to stay connected with their infants at all times. MilkTracker ensures the feeding process is safer, more efficient, and engaging for both providers and families. NICU2Home bridges the gap between hospital and home by delivering essential resources and guidance to parents as they transition from the NICU. EDNA, our newest solution, utilizes advanced sensors and artificial intelligence to identify risk factors in newborns, enabling early intervention and significantly improving outcomes for infants in the NICU and beyond.

“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. “To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year’s honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held from October 16 to 18 in Palm Desert, California, please visit http://conference.inc.com/.

About AngelEye

AngelEye Health is advancing NICU care by equipping care teams with tools that optimize workflow while empowering families through a comprehensive suite of technologies. We go beyond camera engagement solutions by providing a robust platform that integrates families into the care team more effectively. Our trusted solutions enable a powerful ecosystem that fosters a collaborative family-centered approach, focusing on the patient’s well-being throughout the NICU journey. This holistic methodology, driven by cutting-edge technology, has a proven track record of improving family experiences, care delivery workflows, and patient outcomes.

Our live-stream cameras, feeding management system, and new discharge planning software support care teams and families from admission to discharge, delivering tangible benefits for hospital staff and patients. Since 2013, AngelEye has partnered with hundreds of hospitals across the US, Canada, EU, and Australia and boasts a retention rate of over 98% since our founding in 2013. We are committed to continuous innovation, shaping the NICU of the future where technology empowers families, optimizes care, and leads to the best possible outcomes for neonates.

