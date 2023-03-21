Angeles Wealth Management Appoints Edward Lowndes as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Compliance Officer

Lowndes brings over 25 years of integrated financial services experience to Angeles Wealth, specializing in developing technology, compliance, trading, and risk management solutions

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AngelesInvestments—Angeles Wealth Management, LLC, a national wealth management firm serving generationally wealthy families, is pleased to announce the hiring of Edward Lowndes as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Compliance Officer. Operating out of Angeles Wealth’s Santa Monica office, Lowndes will oversee compliance protocols and lead the continued evolution of the firm’s comprehensive wealth management platform, which is targeted to the unique needs of ultra-high-net-worth families, trusts, estates and their related philanthropic entities.





With the addition of Lowndes, Angeles Wealth adds decades of experience in wealth management operations, risk management and technology implementation. In his new role, Lowndes will optimize Angeles Wealth’s operational infrastructure to support the firm’s continued growth, including the ongoing buildout of its personalized discretionary portfolio and private wealth platform.

“Welcoming an executive of Ed’s caliber to Angeles Wealth is a proud moment in our history and will advance our efforts to support wealthy families in their unique missions,” said Jonathan Foster, President and CEO of Angeles Wealth. “Ed will play a pivotal role in helping us scale the firm, building on our existing strong trajectory to further expand private wealth services, including trust and estate solutions, for the families we serve.”

Before joining Angeles Wealth, Lowndes was Chief Operating Officer at First Foundation Advisors, the private wealth management affiliate of First Foundation Bank managing $5 billion in client assets. In this role, Lowndes was responsible for developing and implementing various operational strategies. Prior to his time at First Foundation Advisors, Lowndes held operations and risk management roles at Brandes Investment Partners, BNY Mellon – Lockwood, The Vanguard Group, and Prudential Securities.

“Angeles Wealth is one of the most entrepreneurial, innovative firms I’ve come across in my years in the industry,” said Lowndes. “I’m thrilled to join this focused, client-centric team dedicated to providing first-class investments and service. Jon brought me in as he knows full well that you cannot have hypergrowth without investing in and optimizing infrastructure and operations. I look forward to this exciting leadership challenge.”

In the past year, Angeles Wealth has continued to scale its private wealth team, announcing the hires of Senior Managing Director Ann Deaton, who opened the firm’s office in Houston, and Managing Director of Capital Markets and Wealth Advisory Morris Clothier. More recently, the firm elevated Chloe Wohlforth to Partner. Over the past five years, Angeles Wealth’s annualized assets have increased 40 percent, and while equity markets fell nearly 20 percent in 2022, the firm’s assets increased more than 11 percent.

For more information about Angeles Wealth Management and its sophisticated, customized, global investment solutions and wealth management services, please visit our website.

About Angeles Wealth Management

Angeles Wealth Management is a national, SEC-registered wealth management firm serving generationally wealthy families. Providing ultra-high-net-worth families with comprehensive wealth advice and institutional-quality investment solutions typically available to large institutional investors, the firm’s private wealth clients gain access to an institutional caliber investment process and opportunity set by investing alongside its affiliate, $36B AUA Angeles Investment Advisors, an advisor to prestigious endowments, foundations, and institutions. Angeles Wealth works with the families its serves to understand their unique needs, including generational planning, family dynamics and charitable goals. Founded in 2011, Angeles Wealth is headquartered in Santa Monica, and has offices in New York City, Chicago and Houston. For more information, follow us on LinkedIn or visit our website.

Disclosures

1) Angeles Wealth Management, LLC is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Angeles Wealth Management’s investment advisory services can be found in its Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request.

2) Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Angeles Investment Advisors’ investment advisory services can be found in its Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request.

3) Assets includes assets under management and assets under advisement. Assets under advisement refers to assets on which our firm provides advice or consultation but for which our firm either does not have discretionary authority or does not arrange or effectuate the transactions. Assets under advisement could also be those which we monitor for a client on a nondiscretionary basis, where we may make recommendations but where the client is the party responsible for arranging or effecting the purchase or sale.

4) The opinions expressed are those of Angeles Wealth Management Investment Team. The opinions referenced are as of the date of publication and are subject to change due to changes in the market of economic conditions and may not necessarily come to pass.

Contacts

StreetCred PR



angeles@streetcredpr.com

Will Ruben



william@streetcredpr.com

847-208-8289

Jimmy Moock



jimmy@streetcredpr.com

610-304-4570