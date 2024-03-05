Angeles Equity Partners Portfolio Company Data Clean Acquires DP Guardian

Data Clean Enters the Mountain West Region with its Third Strategic Acquisition

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$manda #datacenters–Data Clean Corporation (“Data Clean”) today announced the acquisition of DP Guardian, Inc. (“DP Guardian”), a Colorado-based provider of critical environment cleaning services and installer of airflow containment systems for data centers. The transaction marks Data Clean’s third strategic acquisition since it was acquired by Angeles Equity Partners, LLC, a private investment firm focused on value creation through operational transformation. Through the acquisition, Data Clean extends its value proposition across the Mountain West region and expands its airflow containment design and installation capabilities.





Headquartered in Denver, DP Guardian has provided data center critical environment cleaning and airflow containment solutions since 1992. The company has cultivated an exceptional reputation with hyperscalers, internet service providers, colocation facilities, and enterprise data centers based on its custom-tailored and high-quality service delivery.

“Partnering with DP Guardian is a significant milestone for Data Clean as we expand into Denver and the Mountain region,” said Rich Hill, president of Data Clean. “DP Guardian is well-established in the critical cleaning industry, with a long-standing history of commitment to their customers and employees that perfectly aligns with Data Clean’s values.”

DP Guardian CEO Jon deRidder expressed his enthusiasm about the combination.

“Data Clean is the ideal partner to provide us with the resources and support to capitalize on the next generation of opportunities created by AI-driven demand, edge computing growth, and cloud capacity expansion,” said deRidder.

This acquisition represents another crucial step in Data Clean’s strategy to expand within key domestic markets and customer segments, while being recognized as a market leader in contamination control services for critical environments.

“The combination with DP Guardian accelerates Data Clean’s strategy to expand its service offering and geographic reach within the critical environment cleaning sector,” said Frank Spelman, managing director at Angeles Equity Partners. “We are excited about the prospects for Data Clean given the rapid growth occurring in the data center space. As data centers continue to scale, and their complexity increases, the need for a sophisticated, critical contamination control provider with a national presence is clear.”

Huck Bouma PC served as legal advisor to Data Clean, and Alvarez & Marsal LLC served as financial and accounting advisor. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Data Clean

Since 1979, Data Clean’s specialized facility maintenance services have catered to critical environments, including datacom settings and computer rooms, alongside laboratories and cleanrooms via its “Sterile Science” branded division. Based in Des Plaines, Illinois, Data Clean’s global reach is supported by full-service branches in various international locations, including Canada, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and the UAE. For more information on Data Clean’s offerings, visit www.dataclean.com.

About Angeles Equity Partners, LLC

Angeles Equity Partners, LLC is a specialist lower middle-market private equity investment firm with a consistent approach that seeks to transform underperforming industrial businesses. The Angeles skill set drives the firm’s investment philosophy and, in its view, can help businesses reach their full potential. Learn more online at www.angelesequity.com.

