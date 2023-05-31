Angeles Equity Partners Appoints Seasoned Automation Executive David Carr as CEO of RōBEX

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Angeles Equity Partners, LLC (“Angeles”), a private investment firm focused on value creation through operational transformation, announced the appointment of David Carr as CEO of RōBEX LLC (“RōBEX”), a precision integrator of industrial robots. With the addition of David to the RōBEX team, Angeles is taking the next step in its strategic plan to accelerate growth in the industrial automation and robotics sector.

“David possesses an exceptional combination of engineering credentials, automation experience, and senior leadership responsibilities within reputable organizations that have prepared him for success in his new role. We are confident that David will position the business strategically and operationally to achieve its full potential,” said Matt Hively, Operating Partner at Angeles Operations Group.

Carr has a track record of leading teams to deliver extraordinary results in the robotics and automation industries. He began his career as a systems engineer at ORMEC Systems, an automation controls provider, where he spent 17 years in a variety of leadership positions. Carr subsequently spent more than a decade at Danaher, where he possessed a number of key roles, including general manager of the Sonix and Setra Systems business units. Most recently, he was with AMETEK, leading the Haydon Kirk Pittman brands for more than six years.

“This is a great time to be in automation. I am energized to partner with Angeles and the RōBEX team to realize the outstanding potential of this business. Our goal is to become the trusted partner for our customers, providing the design, installation and support they need for successful robotic automation deployments,” said Carr.

About Angeles Equity Partners, LLC

Angeles Equity Partners, LLC is a specialist lower middle-market private equity investment firm with a consistent approach to transforming underperforming industrial businesses. In partnership with Angeles Operations Group, LLC, the Angeles skill set drives the firm’s investment philosophy and, in its view, can help businesses reach their full potential. Learn more online at www.angelesequity.com.

About RōBEX LLC

RōBEX LLC began as a robotic material handling integrator founded in 2015 in Perrysburg, Ohio. Along with the acquisition of +Vantage Corporation and Mid-State Engineering, RōBEX has distinguished itself as a market leader in diverse automation, inspection, assembly and systems integration solutions within several key industries such as automotive, aerospace, food and beverage, glass and plastic packaging, and pick, pack and palletizing. The company leverages its expertise to bring value to customers through robotic solutions that improve productivity and safety. For more information, go to https://robex.us/.

