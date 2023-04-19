Angeles Equity Partners Appoints Former Industry Executive Michael Lesniak to Data Clean Corporation Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Angeles Equity Partners, LLC (“Angeles”), a private investment firm focused on value creation through operational transformation, announced the appointment of Michael Lesniak to the Board of Directors of Data Clean Corporation, LLC (“Data Clean”). Data Clean is a leader in contamination control for controlled environments, primarily data centers and clean rooms across the U.S. and internationally. The appointment of Lesniak to the Data Clean Board adds significant industry and commercial capabilities to accelerate the growth and consolidation of this highly-fragmented space.

“Michael’s prior experience scaling businesses serving global hyperscale data center operators will be highly relevant and beneficial as we execute our strategic plan. He brings an incredible amount of industry-specific know-how and strategic perspective to the board. We’re thrilled to have him on the team,” said Matt Hively, operating partner at Angeles Operations Group.

Lesniak has extensive experience building and leading organizations that serve the data center space. He has held multiple senior leadership roles across strategy and general management during his more than three decades in the industry. He brings strong executive leadership, sales and marketing experience, and strategic expertise to the Board, as well as a profound knowledge of how to scale businesses serving data centers.

“I am honored to be appointed to the Data Clean Board of Directors. I have a deep appreciation for the value created for the data center industry by the talented Data Clean team. I look forward to working with the Data Clean team to build out a differentiated and scalable platform,” said Lesniak.

About Angeles Equity Partners, LLC

Angeles Equity Partners, LLC is a specialist lower middle-market private equity investment firm with a consistent approach to transforming underperforming industrial businesses. In partnership with Angeles Operations Group, LLC, the Angeles skill set drives the firm’s investment philosophy and, in its view, can help businesses reach their full potential. Learn more online at www.angelesequity.com.

About Data Clean

Data Clean provides mission-critical contamination control and removal services for data centers and other telecommunications facilities (through its “Data Clean” branded division) and biopharmaceutical and life sciences cleanrooms (through its “Sterile Science” branded division). Data Clean’s services play an integral role in ensuring efficient performance, preventing costly downtime, and maintaining regulatory compliance in these highly sensitive environments. Supported by its technically skilled workforce, Data Clean provides recurring maintenance and pre-and post-construction decontamination services for a nationwide, blue-chip customer base. For more information, go to www.dataclean.com.

