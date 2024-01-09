Angeles Equity Partners Appoints Craig Ulrich to RōBEX Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#automation—Angeles Equity Partners, LLC, (“Angeles“), a private investment firm focused on value creation through operational transformation, today announced the appointment of robotics and automation executive Craig Ulrich to the Board of Directors of RōBEX LLC (“RōBEX”), a precision integrator of industrial robots. The addition of Ulrich to the RōBEX Board is the latest step to support the company’s strategic plan to accelerate growth in the industrial automation and robotics sector.









”Craig’s leadership experience and innovation across industrial automation and robotics makes him a valuable partner to Angeles and the RōBEX management team. His passion and enthusiasm for the sector will help foster insights designed to achieve the RōBEX strategy of expanding its manufacturing footprint within critical domestic markets and serving a broader set of robotic applications across aerospace, automotive, medical, packaging, plastics, and warehousing,” said Matt Hively, operating partner at Angeles Operations Group.

Ulrich has been a leader in robotics and automation, having recently served as the CEO of JR Automation, a Hitachi company, and provider of automated manufacturing and robotic technology integration solutions. Prior to JR Automation, Ulrich was vice president of Esys Automation, which was acquired by JR Automation. Ulrich was director of automation deployment engineering at Amazon, and began his career at General Motors, holding multiple senior-level positions developing strategic manufacturing technologies and tools. Ulrich specializes in manufacturing operations and go-to-market strategy.

“I am excited to partner with both RōBEX and Angeles to help realize what we believe is the full potential of the business. I believe my prior leadership in the operations automation space will be immensely valuable as we seek opportunities to help RōBEX customers and partners excel at producing and delivering their best products,” said Craig Ulrich.

About RōBEX

RōBEX is a robotic material handling integrator founded in 2015 in Perrysburg, Ohio. The company acquired Mid-State Engineering and +Vantage in 2022 and has manufacturing facilities in Perrysburg, OH; Livonia, MI; Tipton, IN; and Saltillo, Mexico. RōBEX uses its experience and expertise to bring value to customers through robotic solutions that improve productivity and safety. For more information, go to robex.us.

About Angeles Equity Partners, LLC

Angeles Equity Partners, LLC is a specialist lower middle-market private equity investment firm with a consistent approach that seeks to transform underperforming industrial businesses. The Angeles skill set drives the firm’s investment philosophy and, in its view, can help businesses reach their full potential. Learn more online at www.angelesequity.com.

