Angela Rittgers Joins Ryan as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has announced that Angela Rittgers has joined the Firm as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Rittgers brings more than two decades of strategic and creative marketing experience in technology, telecommunications, and financial services, with deep expertise in spearheading disruptive innovation and leading high-performing teams to deliver transformational growth. She will report to Ryan’s Global President and Chief Operating Officer Ginny B. Kissling and will serve as a member of the executive leadership team, overseeing the development, implementation, and execution of the Firm’s marketing and branding strategy, creative, global communications, and digital marketing.





“Angela is an accomplished marketer with strong experience guiding brand transformations. She brings the trifecta of business, technology, and marketing knowledge with an understanding of the power of storytelling to engage new and existing Ryan clients to deliver business results and unlock growth,” said Kissling. “I am thrilled to welcome her to the Ryan team and look forward to increasing market awareness of Ryan’s client successes and value under her leadership.”

Rittgers previously served as Global Vice President of Marketing for the small and medium business at PayPal, where she oversaw all marketing efforts for 35 million merchants globally. Prior to PayPal, she served as the Senior Vice President and General Manager of Boost Mobile, leading the P&L, business transformation, and growth strategy for the business. Rittgers also previously served as the CMO at Virgin Mobile USA and held various marketing leadership roles across multiple telecommunications companies, overseeing brand strategy, performance marketing, media, advertising, and sponsorships.

“Ryan is at a pivotal moment in its strategic growth plan. I strongly believe in our services and software, the brand, and the Firm’s vision,” said Rittgers. “I could not be more excited to lead storytelling and marketing planning to increase our brand recognition, drive sales, and add value for both our internal teams and clients. I look forward to building and accelerating the brand’s momentum in the months and years to come in service of our clients.”

Rittgers holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and computer science from The University of Tulsa and will be based in Dallas, Texas.

