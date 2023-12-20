Angel Oak Capital Advisors Issues First Non-Agency, Mortgage-Backed Securitization Leveraging Brightvine’s Data Management Platform

Angel Oak’s latest non-agency securitization to incorporate Brightvine’s technology underscores its commitment to innovation





ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC (“Angel Oak”) today announced the issuance of AOMT 2023-7, an approximately $397 million securitization and the firm’s first non-agency RMBS securitization to leverage Brightvine’s blockchain-powered data management platform. The senior tranche of AOMT 2023-7 received a AAA rating from Fitch Ratings.

“Starting with 2023-7, our investors can use Brightvine’s secure data management platform to easily view the performance and underlying assets of the deal,” said Namit Sinha, Chief Investment Officer of Private Strategies at Angel Oak Capital Advisors. “Brightvine will continue to improve our ability to deliver the best experience for our clients moving forward.”

AOMT 2023-7 represents the latest milestone in the venture between Brightvine and Angel Oak, which began with a successful $147 million bank subordinated debt securitization last year. Brightvine’s market-leading platform provides an immutable audit trail for loan-level data, documents, and servicing information, eliminating version control issues, and providing secure sharing of data between parties.

“To maximize the bottom line in this new macroenvironment, Brightvine has taken a holistic approach to rebuilding loan due diligence, reporting, and trade management from the ground up,” said Joe Vellanikaran, CEO of Brightvine. “This latest securitization is the next step toward our vision of improving loan accuracy to 100% across the lifecycle of a mortgage. Working with a forward-thinking, category leader like Angel Oak allows us to build innovations that have an immediate impact across the industry.”

The transaction brings Angel Oak’s total AOMT issuance since 2015 to over $15.5 billion, and more than $2.6 billion in 2023, as it continues to serve as a leader in the non-agency securitization market. At deal closing, AOMT 2023-7 consisted of 755 loans. The securitization has an average original credit score of 738, an original average loan-to-value ratio of 71.2%, and a non-zero debt-to-income ratio of 33.6%.

ABOUT BRIGHTVINE

Brightvine, a blockchain-powered data management platform, is creating a new financial infrastructure built from the ground up for the mortgage and fixed-income markets. Brightvine maximizes value for fixed income assets through superior data quality, real-time insights, and integrations with trusted category leaders. Headquartered in Atlanta with employees located across the U.S. Brightvine is backed by strategic investors from the financial services industry. Learn more at www.brightvine.com; for press inquiries please contact contact@brightvine.com.

ABOUT ANGEL OAK CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC

Angel Oak is an investment management firm focused on providing compelling fixed-income investment solutions to its clients. Backed by a value-driven approach, Angel Oak seeks to deliver attractive, risk-adjusted returns through a combination of stable current income and price appreciation. Its experienced investment team seeks the best opportunities in fixed income, with a specialization in mortgage-backed securities and other areas of structured credit.

