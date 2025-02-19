Anetac Launches User Group to Foster Cross-Industry Collaboration in Identity Security

The quarterly forum brings together security professionals from finance, healthcare, retail and critical infrastructure to advance identity security practices and shape product innovation

LOS ALTOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anetac, a leader in protecting companies from identity-based vulnerabilities in hybrid environments, announced its first Anetac User Group today. This marks a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to advancing identity security practices through collaborative innovation. The initiative began with its inaugural meeting on Feb. 13, bringing together security professionals from the finance, healthcare, retail and critical infrastructure sectors.

The Anetac User Group is a dedicated space for identity security practitioners to share best practices, discuss emerging identity vulnerabilities and collaborate on solutions across a wide variety of industries. Members gain access to peer insights, product updates and expert perspectives through quarterly gatherings, directly influencing Anetac’s product development roadmap. Existing Anetac users and customers will have access to join the Anetac User Group today.

“We are thrilled by the collaboration and participation of our inaugural Anetac User Group Meeting,” said David Harper, Head of Customer and Partner Success at Anetac. “Bringing together such a diverse group spanning industry verticals highlighted the common security challenge that we all face, as well as a shared ambition to solve them. The exchange of ideas and real-world experiences was invaluable, and we’re looking forward to building the momentum in our next session.”

The User Group offers members:

Quarterly gatherings featuring customer use cases, product updates and expert insights

Networking opportunities with peers in the identity security space

Early access to upcoming features and direct input into product development

A secure platform for sharing best practices and peer success stories in the identity security space

“Security challenges and best practices don’t exist in isolation,” said Anetac’s chief product officer, Baber Amin. “The Anetac User Group creates a unique opportunity for professionals across different sectors to share insights, learn from each other’s experiences, and collectively enhance their identity security posture.”

The next Anetac User Group meeting is scheduled for May 15. Current Anetac customers can join, ensuring focused discussions and meaningful collaboration among active practitioners.

About Anetac

Anetac has built a world-class Dynamic Identity Vulnerability and Security SaaS Platform that offers continuous visibility of the ever-evolving machine identity account landscape. Anetac automates the discovery of all machine and human identities, including service accounts, APIs and tokens, and provides a map of their access chains to detect over-privileged accounts. The Anetac platform also provides insights into password compliance and works across on-premise, cloud and hybrid environments. Founded in Los Altos, California, in 2023, Anetac proactively solves the disconnect of static scanning tools with an innovative streaming approach that dynamically addresses identity security posture management problems.

