Andrews Myers Secures Bad-Faith Judgment in Trade Secret Jury Trial

First Known Bad-Faith Judgment under 2013 TUTSA

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Andrews Myers is pleased to announce another major victory for its client, Liquid Networx, in a longstanding trade secret dispute. Teligistics, Inc. filed a lawsuit seeking $23 million in actual damages based on its allegation that Liquid Networx, a reputable San Antonio-based cybersecurity and telecommunications company, had misappropriated a trade secret.

Earlier this year, after a unanimous Harris County jury found that Teligistics did not own the alleged trade secret at the heart of the suit, and that Teligistics had brought its claim in bad faith, the parties tried the issue of attorneys’ fees to the bench. Last week, the Texas state court signed a final judgment awarding Liquid Networx $764,977.50 for reasonable attorney’s fees, $325,000 for conditional appellate attorneys’ fees, and pre- and post-judgment interest. The case marks the first known judgment based on a jury’s bad-faith findings under the Texas Uniform Trade Secret Act.

The trial team, composed of Andrews Myers’ shareholders Hunter Barrow and Andrew Bender, along with Brian Steward of The Law Office of Brian C. Steward, PLLC, defended Liquid Networx, which never wavered in its denial of any wrongdoing and asserted that the lawsuit was brought in bad faith. Since Texas passed its version of the Uniform Trade Secret Act, there has been no reported case with a final judgment rendered on a jury verdict finding a claim had been brought in bad faith.

Liquid Networx and its counsel appreciate the careful consideration given by the jury and the Court in reaching this just result. “We are extremely pleased with the verdict and the judgment in favor of Liquid Networx and thankful for their vindication of our client,” said Hunter Barrow.

The case is styled Teligistics, Inc. v. Liquid Networx, No. 2019-15000, in the 190th Judicial District Court of Harris County, Texas.

