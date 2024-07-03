Andrews Federal Credit Union Partners with Blend To Implement an Omnichannel Deposit Account Opening Solution

Partnership to streamline member experience, reduce operational costs, and drive account conversions

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blend (NYSE: BLND), a leading provider of digital banking solutions, today announced a new partnership with Andrews Federal Credit Union, the 4th largest credit union in Maryland with $2.6 billion in assets, to streamline the deposit account opening experience for their members.





With 12 years of experience building leading origination solutions for financial institutions, including over half of the top 10 credit unions in the U.S. by asset size, Blend is uniquely positioned to meet Andrews Federal Credit Union’s membership growth goals.

“We saw an opportunity to enhance member engagement and streamline the overall application process,” said Marco Alvarez, SVP, Chief Retail Officer at Andrews Federal Credit Union. “Our partnership with Blend is a major step towards offering a true end-to-end digital account opening solution that empowers our members to make informed financial decisions.”

As part of the partnership, Andrews Credit Union plans to leverage the robust features that are built into Blend’s deposit account solution. This includes a seamless, omnichannel application experience, counteroffer and multiple funding options that drive account conversion, IDV automation to manage risk levels, as well as Banker Workspace tools that help bankers focus on deepening member relationships.

“Providing a seamless, omnichannel application experience was crucial for Andrews Federal,” said Brian Kneafsey, Head of Revenue at Blend. “With Blend’s deposit account solution, Andrews Federal can now meet their members wherever they are—whether in-branch, online, or over the phone. We’re thrilled to partner with Andrews Federal and look forward to creating a significantly enhanced experience for their members.”

In addition to its deposit account opening solution, Blend’s unified platform includes a range of best-in-class digital experiences including consumer loans, home equity, and mortgages.

To learn more about Blend’s Deposit Account opening solution, visit blend.com/products/consumer-banking-suite/deposit-accounts/

About Blend

Blend is the infrastructure powering the future of banking. Financial providers— from large banks, fintechs, and credit unions to community and independent mortgage banks—use Blend’s platform to transform banking experiences for their customers. Blend powers billions of dollars in financial transactions every day. To learn more, visit blend.com.

About Andrews Federal Credit Union

Founded in 1948 by just eight people with $5 each, Andrews Federal Credit Union now provides a variety of financial products and services to over 140,000 members throughout Washington, DC, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It also serves members at select military outposts in Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands. It’s the 4th largest credit union in Maryland with assets totaling $2.6 Billion. For additional information visit www.andrewsfcu.org.

