Andersen Launches Global Consulting Practice on Six Continents, Driving Business Transformation

Andersen Consulting integrates digital transformation and AI-driven solutions with Andersen Global’s world-class tax, legal, valuation, and global mobility expertise

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#andersenconsulting--Andersen is redefining the professional services landscape with the launch of Andersen Consulting, a global consulting practice that integrates innovative business strategy, digital transformation, and AI-driven technology solutions with Andersen Global’s world-class tax, legal, valuation, and global mobility expertise. Andersen’s conflict-free approach provides an independent alternative to traditional consulting models by putting a client–first commitment at the heart of our success.

A New Era of AI-Driven, Multidimensional Consulting

Today’s businesses face complex global challenges that demand more than conventional consulting services. Andersen Consulting offers a seamless, multidimensional approach that combines expertise in business transformation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, sustainability, and digital strategy with Andersen Global’s established tax and legal capabilities. This integration of emerging technologies positions Andersen Consulting as the partner of choice in the $1 trillion consulting industry.

“Our clients are looking for innovative strategies to stay ahead in an evolving marketplace,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, Global Chairman and CEO of Andersen. “Andersen Consulting was built to help businesses navigate this transformation. In just six months, we’ve established a consulting practice in 66 countries with 3,000 professionals, aiming for $1 billion in revenue within three years.”

What Sets Andersen Consulting Apart

Unlike the Big 4 firms, which often operate under audit-related conflicts, Andersen Consulting is independent and fully client-focused. “This freedom allows for truly objective, strategic guidance helping clients to drive efficiency, improve decision-making, and transform operations,” Vorsatz said. Companies across industries—including Abbott, BMW, Cisco, Heineken, IKEA, ING, LEGO, Mercedes-Benz, Michelin, Microsoft, Pizza Hut/Sapphire, T-Mobile, and Toyota—have worked with Andersen Consulting for tailored solutions.

“CEO’s and Boards consistently tell us that the traditional consulting model falls short,” said Vorsatz. “They want a single firm capable of delivering a comprehensive range of consulting services. Andersen Consulting delivers a fresh, entrepreneurial approach that blends deep industry expertise, AI-driven technology, and independent advisory services.”

Experienced Leadership

To lead this transformative consulting practice, Vorsatz has recruited George Shaheen, the former CEO of Andersen Consulting prior to its spin-off from Arthur Andersen. He is joined by senior leaders from other top-tier consulting firms – “professionals who recognize the need for a better consulting model that is specialized, independent, and built for the future,” said Shaheen.

“By leveraging AI, technology, and deep global expertise, Andersen Consulting is uniquely positioned to compete with the Big 4, offering unparalleled value to public and private companies worldwide,” said Shaheen.

Global Scale, Immediate Impact

“With the largest physical footprint in professional services—a presence in 179 countries—Andersen provides an unmatched global platform,” said Shaheen. “This reach enables seamless cross-border solutions, integrating technology and advisory services across industries and geographies,” shared Shaheen.

About Andersen:

Andersen, one of the fastest growing multidimensional professional services firms in the world, is the founding member of Andersen Global, an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, global mobility, consulting and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 19,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 500 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. In the U.S., Andersen has more than 2,000 personnel located in 24 cities across the country. For more information, visit Andersen.com and AndersenConsulting.com.

Megan Tsuei

Andersen Global

415-764-2700