Anatomy IT Enhances Value-Based Care Services Through Acquisition of MIPS Business Unit from MarsdenAdvisors

Anatomy IT, the leading platform for healthcare IT and cybersecurity solutions, announced today the acquisition of the Merit-Based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) business unit from MarsdenAdvisors, a leading healthcare solutions and consulting company. This strategic acquisition enables Anatomy IT to broaden its range of Advisory solutions, providing enhanced value and support to its customers in navigating the complex MIPS system.

“The addition of MarsdenAdvisors’ MIPS bolsters Anatomy IT’s ability to deliver unparalleled support to our customers with expert healthcare technology guidance, cybersecurity leadership, and now value-based care expertise,” said Frank Forte, CEO of Anatomy IT. “By expanding Anatomy IT’s Advisory Suite, we further strengthen our mission of providing innovative solutions to our customers that empower exceptional patient care across the care continuum.”

The addition of MIPS value-based care expertise to Anatomy IT’s already robust Advisory Suite reinforces its commitment to simplifying the complex by offering high-quality, cost-effective solution bundles that maximize value for healthcare providers. This acquisition aligns with Anatomy IT’s unwavering commitment to improving quality and promoting transparency in performance. It will assist healthcare organizations in operating at their highest potential and enhance the company’s capacity to provide the necessary technology, tools, and guidance that healthcare providers need to excel in the ever-changing healthcare industry.

“We are thrilled to join the Anatomy IT team and embark on this exciting journey together,” said Randy Marsden, Founder/Owner MarsdenAdvisors. “Both companies share a common vision for healthcare technology. Together, we are poised to make a significant impact for healthcare providers and drive positive change in patient care.”

Anatomy IT helps healthcare providers deliver exceptional patient care through technology and cybersecurity solutions. With 30+ years of experience, we understand healthcare organizations’ unique risks, opportunities, and challenges. Anatomy IT is one of the largest and fastest-growing healthcare IT companies, partnering with 1,100+ clients serving 32,000+ healthcare staff nationwide, including ASCs, physician groups, and hospitals. www.anatomyit.com

MarsdenAdvisors is a healthcare solutions company helping practices run their very best. Through EHR (Electronic Health Record) consulting, MIPS (Merit-Based Incentive Payment System) management, and data migration, we equip our clients with the tools and know-how to accelerate their practices into the future. www.marsdenadvisors.com

