Analyze Contracts Like a Lawyer – Wordsmith’s First Pass Unlocks Legal Insight for Everyone

Wordsmith has unveiled First Pass, an AI-powered tool that helps anyone in the business—not just lawyers—analyze agreements and break down key risks. Whether you’re in sales, procurement, or finance, First Pass gives you the ability to review contracts instantly, without waiting for legal teams or paying for costly services.

EDINBURGH, Scotland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–“Contracts often hold up business because legal teams are stretched too thin,” said Ross McNairn, CEO of Wordsmith. “First Pass allows anyone from the legal, commercial or other teams to quickly identify risks and key terms, helping move things forward.”









This is a glimpse at the future of legal AI agents. Taking a very specific task end-to-end and making it trivial for anyone to trigger.

Users can access First Pass for free by creating an account at wordsmith.ai and then uploading the relevant agreement to the web, or simply email standard agreements—like NDAs—to nda@wordsmith.ai. Over the coming weeks, Wordsmith will be expanding this to many other agreement types.

End-to-End AI Analysis—More Than Just Contracting

What makes First Pass revolutionary is its AI-powered ability to handle the full process: from opening the email to classifying the document, analyzing key terms, flagging risks, marking up agreements, and preparing a follow-up—all without the need for special software. This makes it the fastest and simplest tool available for contract analysis.

Customizable for Your Team’s Needs

For businesses that need tailored contract checks, Wordsmith provides advanced customization options. Teams can configure First Pass to flag specific risks or terms, with the option for legal teams to approve reviews where needed.

More Than Just Contract Review—A Suite of Productivity Tools

First Pass is just one of many powerful tools offered by Wordsmith. The platform also includes helpful features like full document translation for contracts in multiple languages, allowing businesses to handle international agreements with ease. Additionally, Wordsmith offers tools to auto-draft documents, respond to repetitive queries, and streamline workflows for maximum efficiency.

A New Era of Simple, Effective Contract Analysis

Tara Haig, the General Counsel from Multiverse, a European Unicorn, commented, “It understands nuanced legal language spread across different sections of agreements. The level of accuracy and detail is truly impressive.”

