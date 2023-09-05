Analog Devices to Participate in Citi’s 2023 Global Technology Conference

WILMINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced that the Company’s Executive Vice President, Finance & Chief Financial Officer, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, will discuss business topics and trends at Citi’s 2023 Global Technology Conference taking place at The New York Hilton Midtown Hotel, located in New York, New York, on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 11:15 a.m. EST.





The webcast for the conference may be accessed live via the Investor Relations section of Analog Devices’ website at investor.analog.com. An archived replay will also be available following the webcast for at least 30 days.

About Analog Devices, Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is a global semiconductor leader that bridges the physical and digital worlds to enable breakthroughs at the Intelligent Edge. ADI combines analog, digital, and software technologies into solutions that help drive advancements in digitized factories, mobility, and digital healthcare, combat climate change, and reliably connect humans and the world. With revenue of more than $12 billion in FY22 and approximately 25,000 people globally working alongside 125,000 global customers, ADI ensures today’s innovators stay Ahead of What’s Possible. Learn more at www.analog.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter.

(ADI-WEB)

Contacts

For more information:

Michael Lucarelli



Vice President, Investor Relations and FP&A



Analog Devices, Inc.



781-461-3282



investor.relations@analog.com