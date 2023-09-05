Home Business Wire Analog Devices to Participate in Citi’s 2023 Global Technology Conference
Business Wire

Analog Devices to Participate in Citi’s 2023 Global Technology Conference

di Business Wire

WILMINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced that the Company’s Executive Vice President, Finance & Chief Financial Officer, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, will discuss business topics and trends at Citi’s 2023 Global Technology Conference taking place at The New York Hilton Midtown Hotel, located in New York, New York, on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 11:15 a.m. EST.


The webcast for the conference may be accessed live via the Investor Relations section of Analog Devices’ website at investor.analog.com. An archived replay will also be available following the webcast for at least 30 days.

About Analog Devices, Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is a global semiconductor leader that bridges the physical and digital worlds to enable breakthroughs at the Intelligent Edge. ADI combines analog, digital, and software technologies into solutions that help drive advancements in digitized factories, mobility, and digital healthcare, combat climate change, and reliably connect humans and the world. With revenue of more than $12 billion in FY22 and approximately 25,000 people globally working alongside 125,000 global customers, ADI ensures today’s innovators stay Ahead of What’s Possible. Learn more at www.analog.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter.

(ADI-WEB)

Contacts

For more information:
Michael Lucarelli

Vice President, Investor Relations and FP&A

Analog Devices, Inc.

781-461-3282

investor.relations@analog.com

Articoli correlati

Janus International Group and Extra Space to Expand Implementation of Nokē™ Smart Entry System

Business Wire Business Wire -
TEMPLE, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Janus International Group, Inc (NYSE: JBI) (“Janus” or the “Company”), a leading provider of cutting-edge access control...
Continua a leggere

Paychex Announces Efrain Rivera Plans to Retire as CFO

Business Wire Business Wire -
Robert L. Schrader, Paychex Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations, to succeed Rivera as CFO effective October 13thROCHESTER,...
Continua a leggere

Cognyte to Announce Second Quarter FY2024 Financial Results on September 12, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
HERZLIYA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT), a global leader in investigative analytics software, today announced it will conduct...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php