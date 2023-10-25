Analog Devices, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 21, 2023

WILMINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter fiscal year 2023 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. Following the press release, the Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time, the same day. Vincent Roche, Chief Executive Officer and Chair, and Michael Lucarelli, Vice President of Investor Relations and FP&A will discuss ADI’s results and business outlook.





The conference call can be listened to live on the internet on Analog Devices’ Investor Relations website at investor.analog.com.

To participate in the live conference call, please pre-register at: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI118ce776c31f46ad9a8080ee02514822. Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, and unique PIN.

Both the press release and archived webcast will be available following the call at investor.analog.com.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is a global semiconductor leader that bridges the physical and digital worlds to enable breakthroughs at the Intelligent Edge. ADI combines analog, digital, and software technologies into solutions that help drive advancements in digitized factories, mobility, and digital healthcare, combat climate change, and reliably connect humans and the world. With reported revenues of more than $12 billion in FY22 and approximately 25,000 people globally working alongside 125,000 global customers, ADI ensures today’s innovators stay Ahead of What’s Possible. Learn more at www.analog.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter.

