Amy McCarthy DNP, RNC-MNN, NE-BC, CENP Joins Hippocratic AI as its Chief Nursing Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GenAI–Hippocratic AI, the company building the first safety-focused Large Language Model (LLM) for healthcare, today announced that Amy K. McCarthy, DNP, RNC-MNN, NE-BC, CENP is joining the company as its inaugural Chief Nursing Officer (CNO). McCarthy champions transformational leadership, aiming to foster innovative and health-centered environments for nurses. Her decade-long experience involves collaborating with state and national leaders in nursing, improving outcomes for the public and the nurses she serves with at the bedside and in leadership.





McCarthy currently serves as the President of the Texas Nurses Association and will retain that position in addition to her work as Hippocratic AI’s CNO. She has previously served as a Director-at-Large on the American Nurses Association Board of Directors, addressing crucial issues around safe staffing, workplace violence, and racial equality in nursing. Additionally, she has collaborated with the National League of Nursing and Nurses on Boards Coalition on the advancement and empowerment of the nursing profession. Prior to joining Hippocratic AI, she was the Director of Nursing for Women, Infants, and Oncology at Texas Health Hurst-Euless-Bedford.

McCarthy was also a member of the Hippocratic AI Nursing Advisory Council, which also includes Serena Bumpus, CEO of the Texas Nurses Association, Shawna Butler, nurse economist and Managing Director at NextMed Health, Cassie Choi, Co-founder, and Chief Health Equity and People Officer at Pair Team and member of the White House Clinician Innovators Roundtable on Health Equity, Kenneth Dion, founding Principal at TurnPath, LLC, Katie Boston-Leary, Director of Nursing Programs at the American Nurses Association, Rebecca Love, Commissioner, Co-chair, and Co-founder of The Commission for Nurse Reimbursement, David Marshall, Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Executive at Cedars-Sinai, Molly McCarthy, Global GTM Excellence Leader, Enterprise Informatics at Philips, Colleen Morley, National President, Case Management Society of America, and Patricia Railsback Masson, a nurse scientist at Massachusetts General Hospital and Associate Scientist at Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard.

As Chief Nursing Officer, McCarthy will collaborate with Hippocratic AI’s partners and the nursing community to provide guidance on adopting Hippocratic AI’s GenAI agents. She will help drive clinical strategy and innovation to ensure that these agents meet patients’ needs, augment clinical workflows, and optimize nursing workloads. Additionally, McCarthy will partner with the Chief Medical Officer and Hippocratic AI nursing team to oversee clinical safety and ethical care.

McCarthy will also spearhead initiatives targeted at educating and empowering nurses, providing them with the knowledge and skills necessary to engage effectively with generative AI technology. These will include collaborating with clinical partners on the development of an AI nursing certification, creating an “AI Code of Ethics” between Hippocratic AI and professional clinicians, and exploring career opportunities for nurses to train or supervise GenAI agents.

“ It’s a privilege to serve as the inaugural Chief Nursing Officer at Hippocratic AI and to bring the nursing perspective into generative AI services,” said Amy McCarthy. “ Nurses offer a unique, patient-centered perspective that is essential for creating tools that genuinely enhance patient care and improve healthcare outcomes. By integrating these insights, we can build AI solutions that are innovative, compassionate, safe, and aligned with the realities of clinical practice – helping to address staffing shortages while making AI truly helpful to nurses.”

“ Close collaboration with nurses is central to the achievement of Hippocratic AI’s goals to transform healthcare by significantly increasing access to care, improving patient outcomes, and helping to overcome widespread healthcare staffing shortages,” said Meenesh Bhimani, MD, MHA, Chief Medical Officer of Hippocratic AI. “ Amy’s deep knowledge of nursing workflow, patient safety, and care delivery will help ensure that our GenAI agents are optimized to achieve these goals.”

McCarthy earned her Bachelor of Arts in Biology from Southern Methodist University, a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in Nursing Administration from the University of Texas at Arlington, and her DNP with a focus on Executive Leadership from The George Washington University.

Hippocratic AI’s mission is to develop the first safety-focused Large Language Model (LLM) for healthcare. The company believes that a safe LLM can dramatically improve healthcare accessibility and health outcomes in the world by bringing deep healthcare expertise to every human. No other technology has the potential to have this level of global impact on health. The company was co-founded by CEO Munjal Shah, alongside a group of physicians, hospital administrators, healthcare professionals, and artificial intelligence researchers from El Camino Health, Johns Hopkins, Washington University in St. Louis, Stanford, Google, and Nvidia. Hippocratic AI has received a total of $120M in funding and is backed by leading investors, including General Catalyst, Andreessen Horowitz, Premji Invest, and SV Angel. For more information on Hippocratic AI: www.HippocraticAI.com.

