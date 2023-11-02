Home Business Wire Amwell Announces Results for Third Quarter 2023
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL), a leader in hybrid care enablement, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023.


Amwell Third Quarter 2023 Highlights:

  • Recorded Total Revenue of $61.9 million
    • Achieved subscription revenue of $28.4 million
    • Recorded Amwell Medical Group (“AMG”) visit revenue of $26.7 million
  • Reported gross margin of 35%
  • Net loss was ($137.1) million, compared to ($93.5) million in second quarter of 2023. Net loss reflects non-cash goodwill impairment charges of $78.9 million recorded in the third quarter of 2023 and $27.3 million recorded in the second quarter of 2023
  • Adjusted EBITDA improved to ($38.5) million compared to ($45.3) million in the second quarter of 2023
  • Total active providers were 104,000
  • Total visits were 1.4 million; visits on Converge grew to 50% of total visits, from 43% in second quarter of 2023
  • Cash and short-term securities as of quarter-end were approximately $418.1 million.

In Q3, our business moved forward in three important ways. We won a major new opportunity supporting the United States Defense Health Agency’s Digital First initiatives across the Military Health System. We are inspired by this important validation of our Converge™ platform, and the expanded opportunity it affords us,” said Ido Schoenberg, M.D., chairman and CEO of Amwell. “We also accomplished our goal for client migrations and reached our metric of 50% of visits on Converge one quarter ahead of schedule. And we made significant progress in transforming our growth organization to maximize the impact of our new platform.”

Financial Outlook

The Company’s guidance for 2023 calls for:

  • Revenue in line with prior guidance range of $257 to $263 million;
  • AMG visits between 1.525 and 1.575 million; and
  • A new Adjusted EBITDA range of between ($162) million to ($167) million, compared to previous guidance of ($160) million to ($165) million. This reflects incremental Research and Development investment in Q4 associated with deployment of the previously announced Defense Health Agency “Digital First” win.

Other than with respect to GAAP Revenue, the Company only provides guidance on a non-GAAP basis. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) to GAAP net income (loss), due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation. Because other deductions used to calculate projected net income (loss) vary dramatically based on actual events, the Company is not able to forecast on a GAAP basis with reasonable certainty all deductions needed in order to provide a GAAP calculation of projected net income (loss) at this time. The amount of these deductions may be material and, therefore, could result in projected GAAP net income (loss) being materially less than projected Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP).

Quarterly Conference Call Details

The company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results today at 5 p.m. Eastern time, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. The call can be accessed via a live audio webcast at https://investors.amwell.com or by dialing 1-888-510-2008 for U.S. participants, or 1-646-960-0306 for international participants, referencing conference ID #7830032. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Amwell

Amwell provides a leading hybrid care enablement platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. Amwell believes that hybrid care delivery will transform healthcare. The Company offers a single, comprehensive platform to support all digital health needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. With nearly two decades of experience, Amwell powers the digital care of more than 55 health plans, which collectively represent more than 90 million covered lives, and many of the nation’s largest health systems, representing over 2,000 hospitals, have access to Amwell solutions. For more information, please visit https://business.amwell.com/.

American Well, Amwell, Converge, SilverCloud and Carepoints are registered trademarks or trademarks of American Well Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties and are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this release. These statements, and related risks, uncertainties, factors and assumptions, include, but are not limited to: weak growth and increased volatility in the telehealth market; inability to adapt to rapid technological changes; increased competition from existing and potential new participants in the healthcare industry; changes in healthcare laws, regulations or trends and our ability to operate in the heavily regulated healthcare industry; our ability to comply with federal and state privacy regulations; the significant liability that could result from a cybersecurity breach; and other factors described under ‘Risk Factors’ in our most recent form 10-K filed with the SEC. These risks are not exhaustive. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Further information on factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by our forward-looking statements is included in the reports we have filed or will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings, when available, are available on the investor relations section of our website at investors.amwell.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

AMERICAN WELL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)
 

 

 

September 30,

2023

 

 

December 31,

2022

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

319,373

 

 

$

538,546

 

Investments

 

 

98,717

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable ($91 and $2,597, from related parties and net of

allowances of $1,944 and $1,884, respectively)

 

 

46,713

 

 

 

58,372

 

Inventories

 

 

7,832

 

 

 

8,737

 

Deferred contract acquisition costs

 

 

1,929

 

 

 

1,394

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

14,275

 

 

 

19,567

 

Total current assets

 

 

488,839

 

 

 

626,616

 

Restricted cash

 

 

795

 

 

 

795

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

576

 

 

 

1,012

 

Goodwill

 

 

 

 

 

435,279

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

125,889

 

 

 

134,980

 

Operating lease right-of-use asset

 

 

11,247

 

 

 

13,509

 

Deferred contract acquisition costs, net of current portion

 

 

3,598

 

 

 

3,394

 

Other assets

 

 

2,164

 

 

 

1,972

 

Investment in minority owned joint venture

 

 

1,893

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

635,001

 

 

$

1,217,557

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

4,823

 

 

$

7,236

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

37,378

 

 

 

54,258

 

Operating lease liability, current

 

 

3,402

 

 

 

3,057

 

Deferred revenue ($154 and $1,665 from related parties, respectively)

 

 

53,076

 

 

 

49,505

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

98,679

 

 

 

114,056

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

1,586

 

 

 

1,574

 

Operating lease liability, net of current portion

 

 

9,086

 

 

 

11,787

 

Deferred revenue, net of current portion ($0 and $10 from related parties, respectively)

 

 

5,954

 

 

 

6,289

 

Total liabilities

 

 

115,305

 

 

 

133,706

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and as of December 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000,000 Class A shares authorized, 254,038,177

and 244,193,727 shares issued and outstanding, respectively; 100,000,000 Class B shares

authorized, 27,390,397 shares issued and outstanding; 200,000,000 Class C shares

authorized 5,555,555 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and as of

December 31, 2022

 

 

2,864

 

 

 

2,766

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

2,222,152

 

 

 

2,160,108

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

 

(13,552

)

 

 

(16,969

)

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(1,709,191

)

 

 

(1,082,028

)

Total American Well Corporation stockholders’ equity

 

 

502,273

 

 

 

1,063,877

 

Non-controlling interest

 

 

17,423

 

 

 

19,974

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

519,696

 

 

 

1,083,851

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

635,001

 

 

$

1,217,557

 

AMERICAN WELL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)
 

 

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

($1,044, $729, $3,015 and $3,106 from related parties, respectively)

 

$

61,922

 

 

$

69,209

 

 

$

188,370

 

 

$

197,957

 

Costs and operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization of intangible assets

 

 

40,457

 

 

 

41,507

 

 

 

117,453

 

 

 

114,769

 

Research and development

 

 

27,715

 

 

 

36,254

 

 

 

79,480

 

 

 

110,802

 

Sales and marketing

 

 

20,379

 

 

 

18,493

 

 

 

64,659

 

 

 

58,368

 

General and administrative

 

 

29,571

 

 

 

37,682

 

 

 

102,260

 

 

 

105,309

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

 

8,266

 

 

 

6,397

 

 

 

23,227

 

 

 

19,719

 

Goodwill Impairment

 

 

78,894

 

 

 

 

 

 

436,479

 

 

 

 

Total costs and operating expenses

 

 

205,282

 

 

 

140,333

 

 

 

823,558

 

 

 

408,967

 

Loss from operations

 

 

(143,360

)

 

 

(71,124

)

 

 

(635,188

)

 

 

(211,010

)

Interest income and other income (expense), net

 

 

7,978

 

 

 

1,237

 

 

 

11,250

 

 

 

2,109

 

Loss before expense from income taxes and loss from equity method investment

 

 

(135,382

)

 

 

(69,887

)

 

 

(623,938

)

 

 

(208,901

)

Expense from income taxes

 

 

(1,122

)

 

 

(95

)

 

 

(3,313

)

 

 

(224

)

Loss from equity method investment

 

 

(600

)

 

 

(593

)

 

 

(1,877

)

 

 

(1,355

)

Net loss

 

 

(137,104

)

 

 

(70,575

)

 

 

(629,128

)

 

 

(210,480

)

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

 

 

(690

)

 

 

(491

)

 

 

(2,551

)

 

 

(1,214

)

Net loss attributable to American Well Corporation

 

$

(136,414

)

 

$

(70,084

)

 

$

(626,577

)

 

$

(209,266

)

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

 

$

(0.48

)

 

$

(0.25

)

 

$

(2.21

)

 

$

(0.77

)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted

 

 

285,900,811

 

 

 

277,389,730

 

 

 

282,982,875

 

 

 

272,846,985

 

Net loss

 

$

(137,104

)

 

$

(70,575

)

 

$

(629,128

)

 

$

(210,480

)

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale investments

 

 

(3,190

)

 

 

1,002

 

 

 

3,062

 

 

 

(360

)

Foreign currency translation

 

 

(1,493

)

 

 

(11,213

)

 

 

355

 

 

 

(24,343

)

Comprehensive loss

 

 

(141,787

)

 

 

(80,786

)

 

 

(625,711

)

 

 

(235,183

)

Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest

 

 

(690

)

 

 

(491

)

 

 

(2,551

)

 

 

(1,214

)

Comprehensive loss attributable to American Well Corporation

 

$

(141,097

)

 

$

(80,295

)

 

$

(623,160

)

 

$

(233,969

)

AMERICAN WELL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)
 

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(629,128

)

 

$

(210,480

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

436,479

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

 

23,216

 

 

 

19,543

 

Provisions for credit losses

 

 

88

 

 

 

63

 

Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs

 

 

1,611

 

 

 

1,295

 

Amortization of deferred contract fulfillment costs

 

 

323

 

 

 

452

 

Noncash compensation costs incurred by selling shareholders

 

 

 

 

 

5,923

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

59,567

 

 

 

48,419

 

Loss on equity method investment

 

 

1,877

 

 

 

1,355

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

(24

)

 

 

(1,390

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

11,475

 

 

 

4,796

 

Inventories

 

 

905

 

 

 

(439

)

Deferred contract acquisition costs

 

 

(2,351

)

 

 

(2,035

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

4,976

 

 

 

(924

)

Other assets

 

 

(214

)

 

 

(276

)

Accounts payable

 

 

(2,357

)

 

 

(5,797

)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

(16,579

)

 

 

1,166

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

(25

)

Deferred revenue

 

 

3,369

 

 

 

(18,023

)

Net cash used in operating activities

 

 

(106,767

)

 

 

(156,377

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(96

)

 

 

(2

)

Capitalized software development costs

 

 

(13,836

)

 

 

 

Investment in less than majority owned joint venture

 

 

(3,920

)

 

 

(1,960

)

Purchases of investments

 

 

(389,990

)

 

 

(499,223

)

Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments

 

 

294,335

 

 

 

249,855

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(113,507

)

 

 

(251,330

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from exercise of common stock options

 

 

569

 

 

 

5,323

 

Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan

 

 

2,164

 

 

 

2,503

 

Payments for the purchase of treasury stock

 

 

(586

)

 

 

(360

)

Proceeds from Section 16(b) disgorgement

 

 

 

 

 

295

 

Payment of contingent consideration

 

 

 

 

 

(11,790

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

 

2,147

 

 

 

(4,029

)

Effect of exchange rates changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

 

(1,046

)

 

 

(2,079

)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

 

(219,173

)

 

 

(413,815

)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

 

539,341

 

 

 

747,211

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

 

$

320,168

 

 

$

333,396

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

319,373

 

 

 

332,601

 

Restricted cash

 

 

795

 

 

 

795

 

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

 

$

320,168

 

 

$

333,396

 

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid (refunded) for income taxes

 

$

4,067

 

 

$

1,167

 

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Issuance of common stock in settlement of earnout

 

$

 

 

$

17,243

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, of US GAAP, we use adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-U.S GAAP financial measure to clarify and enhance an understanding of past performance. We believe that the presentation of adjusted EBITDA enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance. We further believe that adjusted EBITDA is a useful financial metric to assess our operating performance from period-to-period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business. We use certain financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors. We utilize adjusted EBITDA as the primary measure of our performance.

We calculate adjusted EBITDA as net loss adjusted to exclude (i) interest income and other income, net, (ii) tax benefit and expense, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) goodwill impairment, (v) stock-based compensation expense, (vi) severance expenses, (vii) capitalized software costs, (viii) litigation expenses related to the defense of our patents in the patent infringement claim filed by Teladoc and (ix) other items affecting our results that we do not view as representative of our ongoing operations, including noncash compensation costs incurred by selling shareholders and adjustments made to the contingent consideration.

We believe adjusted EBITDA is a commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors. However, our use of the term adjusted EBITDA may vary from that of others in our industry. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net loss before taxes, net loss, loss per share or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP as measures of performance.

Adjusted EBITDA has important limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of the limitations of adjusted EBITDA include (i) adjusted EBITDA does not properly reflect capital commitments to be paid in the future, and (ii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the underlying assets may need to be replaced and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect these capital expenditures. Our legal, accounting and other professional expenses reflect cash expenditures and we expect such expenditures to recur from time to time. Our adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies because they may not calculate adjusted EBITDA in the same manner as we calculate the measure, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

In evaluating adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we will incur expenses similar to the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by these expenses or any unusual or non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to loss before benefit from income taxes, net loss, earnings per share, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When evaluating our performance, you should consider adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including our net loss and other GAAP results.

The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA from the most comparable GAAP measure, net loss, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 and the three months ended June 30, 2023:

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

Three Months

Ended June

30, 2023

(in thousands)

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net loss

$

(137,104

)

$

(70,575

)

$

(629,128

)

$

(210,480

)

$

(93,515

)

Add:

Depreciation and amortization

 

8,266

 

 

6,397

 

 

23,227

 

 

19,719

 

 

7,718

 

Interest income and other income (expense), net

 

(7,978

 

 

(1,237

 

 

(11,250

 

 

(2,109

 

 

(2,332

)

Expense from income taxes

 

1,122

 

 

95

 

 

3,313

 

 

224

 

 

716

 

Goodwill Impairment

 

78,894

 

 

 

 

436,479

 

 

 

 

27,276

 

Stock-based compensation

 

16,899

 

 

21,312

 

 

59,409

 

 

48,304

 

 

21,513

 

Severance(1)

 

1,359

 

 

 

 

3,340

 

 

 

 

406

 

Capitalized software costs

 

 

 

 

 

(13,836

)

 

 

 

(7,085

)

Noncash expenses and contingent consideration adjustments(2)

 

 

 

1,930

 

 

 

 

6,926

 

 

 

Litigation expense(3)

 

 

 

176

 

 

 

 

5,575

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(38,542

)

$

(41,902

)

$

(128,446

)

$

(131,841

)

$

(45,303

)
(1)   

Severance costs associated with the termination of employees during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, and the three months ended June 30, 2023.
(2)   

Noncash expenses and contingent consideration adjustments include, noncash compensation costs incurred by selling shareholders and adjustments made to the contingent consideration.
(3)   

Litigation expense relates to legal costs related to the Teladoc litigation which was dismissed pursuant to a confidential settlement between the parties in 2022.

 

