Amway’s Continued Commitment to Sustainability, Community, and Wellbeing Demonstrated in New Impact Report

The world’s number one direct selling business recaps its public impact efforts over the past year, anchored in company’s longstanding values of service and community-building.

The 2023 U.S. Impact Report showcases Amway as a company powered by people who are passionate about giving back to the communities they belong to. As outlined in the report, a huge number of the 290,000+ independent business owners (IBOs) who sell directly to consumers in their communities – and the 3,300+ U.S. employees who support them – are committed to Amway’s mission to benefit communities across the Americas and worldwide.

“Everything that we have been able to do is a direct reflection of the amazing people that we have here at Amway,” said Managing Director Andrew Schmidt. “We’re excited to keep growing our business, and even more importantly, helping people and communities thrive via entrepreneurial spirit.”

In 2023, Amway IBOs and employees logged over 212,000 hours of volunteer time totaling nearly 9,000 days spent serving others. From our long-standing philanthropic commitments with organizations like Easterseals – marking 40 years of partnership in support of children and adults with disabilities and over $3.8M in contributions to date – to causes personal to IBOs and employees, the Amway community has put collaboration and service at the center of their efforts in 2023.

Notably, after the deadly wildfires in Hawaii last August, the Amway community mobilized quickly contributing over $155,000 to relief efforts, filling care packages and distributing them directly to those who resided in Lahaina. From national events to locally focused efforts, Amway IBOs and employees have invested in the betterment of the individuals and communities they live in.

As it relates to environmental stewardship, last year Amway’s Trout Lake West farm in Washington State produced approximately 1,200 tons of compost. This significant effort in waste management helped improve soil health at the farm, reduce erosion and manure emissions, and eliminated the need to transport compost in from 300 miles away. Overall, Amway continues to advance sustainable use of resources and farming practices in all its 6,000 acres of certified organic farmland in the Americas.

Amway is the number one direct selling company in the world and Amway North America has achieved over $1B in revenue each year for the last 8 years.

Amway is an entrepreneur-led health and wellbeing company based in Ada, Michigan. Nearly 300,000 Americans have become a part of the Amway model as independent business owners, and the company employs more than 3,300 people in the U.S. Amway supports individuals’ wellbeing journeys, developing products backed by science and pairing them with programs that are designed to help people live better, healthier lives. The company performs more than 500,000 quality product tests a year in its 75+ innovation labs to bring Amway’s customers the best of science and nature.

