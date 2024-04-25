Amtech Systems to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 8, 2024

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amtech Systems, Inc. (“Amtech”) (NASDAQ: ASYS), a manufacturer of thermal processing, wafer cleaning and chemical mechanical polishing (CMP) capital equipment and related consumables used in semiconductor, advanced mobility and renewable energy manufacturing applications, will announce its second quarter 2024 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024, on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, after market close.

The company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 pm ET on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Robert Daigle, Chief Executive Officer and Lisa Gibbs, Chief Financial Officer will provide an overview of the quarter, discuss current business conditions, and conduct a question-and-answer session.

The call will be available live, to interested parties by dialing 1-888-886-7786. For international callers, please dial +1-416-764-8658. Please join the event 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at: https://www.amtechsystems.com/investors/events. A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About Amtech Systems, Inc.

Amtech Systems, Inc. is a leading, global manufacturer of thermal processing, wafer cleaning and chemical mechanical polishing (CMP) capital equipment and related consumables used in semiconductor, advanced mobility and renewable energy manufacturing applications. We sell process equipment and services used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power, electronic assemblies and modules to semiconductor device and module manufacturers worldwide, particularly in Asia, North America and Europe. Our strategic focus is on growth opportunities which leverage our strengths in thermal and substrate processing. Amtech’s products are recognized under the leading brand names BTU International, Entrepix, Inc., PR Hoffman™ and Intersurface Dynamics, Inc.

