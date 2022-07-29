Home Business Wire Amtech Systems to Announce Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday,...
Amtech Systems to Announce Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS), a manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs), will announce its fiscal third quarter 2022 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2022 on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 after market close.

The company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 pm ET on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Michael Whang, Chief Executive Officer, Lisa Gibbs, Chief Financial Officer, and Paul Lancaster, Vice President, Sales and Customer Service, will provide an overview of the quarter, discuss current business conditions, and conduct a question-and-answer session.

The call will be available, live, to interested parties by dialing 1-313-209-6672. For international callers, please dial +1-800-458-4121. The Conference ID number is 2312671. Please join the event 5-10 minutes prior to scheduled start time. A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at: https://www.amtechsystems.com/investors/events. A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

Amtech Systems, Inc. is a leading, global manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs). We sell these products to semiconductor device and module manufacturers worldwide, particularly in Asia, North America and Europe. Our strategic focus is on semiconductor growth opportunities in power electronics, sensors and analog devices leveraging our strength in our core competencies in thermal and substrate processing. We are a market leader in the high-end power chip market (SiC substrates, 300mm horizontal thermal reactor, and electronic assemblies used in power, RF, and other advanced applications), developing and supplying essential equipment and consumables used in the semiconductor industry. Amtech’s products are recognized under the leading brand names BTU International, Bruce Technologies™, PR Hoffman™ and Intersurface Dynamics, Inc.

Amtech Systems, Inc.

Lisa Gibbs

Chief Financial Officer

480-360-3756

irelations@amtechsystems.com

Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC

Erica Mannion or Michael Funari

617-542-6180

irelations@amtechsystems.com

