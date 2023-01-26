<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Amtech Systems to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Wednesday, February...
Business Wire

Amtech Systems to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Wednesday, February 8, 2023

di Business Wire

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS), a manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power, and electronic assemblies with focus on enabling technologies for electric vehicles (EV) and clean technology (CleanTech) applications, will announce its first quarter 2023 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2022 on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 after market close.

The company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 pm ET on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Michael Whang, Chief Executive Officer, Lisa Gibbs, Chief Financial Officer, and Paul Lancaster, Vice President, Sales and Customer Service, will provide an overview of the quarter, discuss current business conditions, and conduct a question-and-answer session.

The call will be available, live, to interested parties by dialing 1-877-407-0784. For international callers, please dial +1-201-689-8560. The Conference ID number is 13735895. Please join the event 5-10 minutes prior to scheduled start time. A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at: https://www.amtechsystems.com/investors/events. A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About Amtech Systems, Inc.

Amtech Systems, Inc. is a leading, global manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power, analog and discrete devices, and electronic assemblies and modules focusing on enabling technologies for electric vehicles (EV) and clean technology (CleanTech) applications. We sell these products to semiconductor device and module manufacturers worldwide, particularly in Asia, North America and Europe. Our strategic focus is on semiconductor growth opportunities in power electronics, sensors and analog devices leveraging our strength in our core competencies in thermal and substrate processing. We are a market leader in the high-end power chip market (SiC substrates, 300mm horizontal thermal reactor, and electronic assemblies used in power, RF, and other advanced applications), developing and supplying essential equipment and consumables used in the semiconductor industry. Amtech’s products are recognized under the leading brand names BTU International, Entrepix, Inc., Bruce Technologies™, PR Hoffman™ and Intersurface Dynamics, Inc.

Contacts

Amtech Systems, Inc.

Lisa Gibbs

Chief Financial Officer

480-360-3756

irelations@amtechsystems.com

Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC

Erica Mannion or Michael Funari

617-542-6180

irelations@amtechsystems.com

Articoli correlati

Sensata Technologies Board Approves Q1 Dividend of $0.11 Per Share

Business Wire Business Wire -
SWINDON, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), a leading industrial technology company and provider of sensor-rich solutions and insights for...
Continua a leggere

Uprite Services Ranked on Channel Futures 2022 MSP 501—Tech Industry’s Most Prestigious List of Managed Service Providers Worldwide

Business Wire Business Wire -
Annual MSP 501 Identifies Industry’s Best-in-Class Businesses Growing Via Recurring Revenue and Innovation HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Uprite Services has been named one of...
Continua a leggere

Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Features Daring’s Ross Mackay

Business Wire Business Wire -
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#daring--Ross Mackay, CEO and Founder of Daring, is the featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Sensata Technologies Board Approves Q1 Dividend of $0.11 Per Share

Business Wire