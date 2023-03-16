Amtech Systems Receives Large Repeat Order for Advanced Packaging Reflow Systems

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS), a manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing, wafer polishing, cleaning and related consumables and services used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power, and electronic assemblies with a focus on enabling technologies for electric vehicles (EV) and clean energy applications, announced today a multi-unit order for high volume reflow systems used in advanced packaging applications.

This order, valued at $1.8M, came from a leading OSAT customer of BTU International and will begin shipping this month through the third fiscal quarter of fiscal 2023. With this, the total number of units ordered by this key customer is over 300. The Pyramax reflow oven is the oven of choice for outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) due to its combination of extreme control of thermal and atmosphere conditions at very high throughput.

“While the semiconductor industry is undergoing a period of uncertainty, we are encouraged by this recent order that serves the advanced computing market,” said Michael Whang, CEO of Amtech Systems. “Our relationships with key customers in the OSAT sector are ones we are particularly proud of – and in passing the 300-unit milestone with this customer, it’s a credit to the entire team responsible for this account,” added Whang.

About Amtech Systems, Inc.

Amtech Systems, Inc. is a leading, global manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing, chemical mechanical polishing (CMP) technology, wafer cleaning, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power, electronic assemblies and modules focusing on enabling technologies for electric vehicles (EV) and clean energy applications. We sell process equipment and services to semiconductor device and module manufacturers worldwide, particularly in Asia, North America and Europe. Our strategic focus is on semiconductor growth opportunities in power electronics, sensors and analog devices leveraging our strength in core competencies in thermal and substrate processing. Amtech’s products are recognized under the leading brand names BTU International, Entrepix Inc., Bruce Technologies™, PR Hoffman™ and Intersurface Dynamics, Inc.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

