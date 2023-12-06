Amtech Systems Postpones Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results to Wednesday, December 13, 2023

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amtech Systems, Inc. (“Amtech”) (NASDAQ: ASYS), a manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables, today announced that it will postpone its earnings release and conference call to allow more time for the completion of its fourth quarter and year-end reporting and audit procedures.

The call previously scheduled for Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at 5:00 pm ET will be hosted on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at 5:00 pm ET.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at: https://www.amtechsystems.com/investors/events. A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About Amtech Systems, Inc.

Amtech Systems, Inc. is a leading, global manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing, wafer cleaning, chemical mechanical polishing (CMP) technology, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power, electronic assemblies and modules focusing on enabling technologies for electric vehicles (EV) and clean technology (CleanTech) applications. We sell process equipment and services to semiconductor device and module manufacturers worldwide, particularly in Asia, North America and Europe. Our strategic focus is on semiconductor growth opportunities in power electronics, sensors and analog devices leveraging our strength in core competencies in thermal and substrate processing. Amtech’s products are recognized under the leading brand names BTU International, Entrepix, Inc., Bruce Technologies™, PR Hoffman™ and Intersurface Dynamics, Inc.

Contacts

Amtech Systems, Inc.



Lisa D. Gibbs



Chief Financial Officer



480-360-3756



irelations@amtechsystems.com

Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC



Erica Mannion or Michael Funari



617-542-6180



irelations@amtechsystems.com