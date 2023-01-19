AMTD IDEA Group, through AMTD Digital and L’Officiel SAS Inc, announce the inauguration of Their Official and Long-Term Partnership with The Sandbox

DAVOS, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), through its subsidiaries AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD), L’Officiel SAS Inc, announce a long term partnership with The Sandbox towards creating a comprehensive cultural and fashion proposition for the metaverse-based platform.





L’Officiel, the centennial French fashion and luxury media enterprise under the AMTD IDEA Group, will launch a brand-new gaming experience in The Sandbox in March 2023. The AMTD L’OFFICIEL LAND will become AMTD L’Officiel fashion and culture hub accessible by all The Sandbox players, part of the game’s new season. This long term collaboration will lead to the creation of a disruptive fashion gaming experience.

Calvin Choi, Chairman of AMTD Group, the parent company of AMTD IDEA Group, AMTD Digital Inc. and L’Officiel, commented: “I am delighted to enter this strategic partnership with The Sandbox. We are gladly opening up the AMTD L’Officiel Culture & Fashion Hub in The Sandbox with a shared ambition to create new immersive and digital experiences for our global audience.”

The partnership aims at structuring a long term vision in Web3 for AMTD group companies and enable its global fashion community around the world to experience fashion and culture in a new format. The AMTD L’Officiel culture & fashion hub represents the first ever land on The Sandbox to deliver world fashion and culture experience.

Benjamin Eymère, CEO of L’Officiel and Chief Metaverse Officer of AMTD IDEA Group, said: “The Sandbox has revolutionized what we believe the metaverse can become and can provide, while L’Officiel keeps pushing the boundaries of content as it integrates a full experience in The Sandbox. This new partnership will allow us to rethink and showcase how Fashion and Culture exist in Web3.”

Arthur Madrid and Sebastien Borget, co-founders, respectively CEO and COO of The Sandbox, said: “To see AMTD together with L’Officiel entering The Sandbox with such a full immersive experience confirms our strategy and desire of partnering with the best brands in the world. We are excited to seal a long term partnership with AMTD and join hands with AMTD and L’Officiel to build the first ever space on The Sandbox for digital fashion hub and new talents discovery, and present the experience together in Davos.”

During the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos, both Groups present the first AMTD L’Officiel experience in The Sandbox to global participants, followed by panel discussions in the DAVOS DAY 3.0 event organised by AMTD in its AMTD L’Officiel house on 49 Promenade.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group, formerly known as AMTD International Inc. (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), represents a premier Asian financial institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors from Asia, including China and Hong Kong as well as the ASEAN markets with global capital markets. Its comprehensive one-stop financial services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients’ diverse and inter-connected financial needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. Leveraging its deep roots in Asia and its unique ecosystem — the “AMTD SpiderNet” — AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active super-connector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on Twitter at “@AMTDGroup.” For AMTD IDEA Group’s announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdinc.com/news.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform in Asia. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates four main business lines including digital financial services, SpiderNet ecosystem solutions, digital media, content and marketing, as well as digital investments. It is the fusion reactor at the core of the AMTD SpiderNet ecosystem and empowers and integrates the various digital businesses within its ecosystem. For AMTD Digital’s announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is one of the decentralized virtual worlds that has been fueling the recent growth of virtual real estate demand, having partnered with major brands including Warner Music Group, Ubisoft, The Rabbids, Gucci Vault, The Walking Dead, Snoop Dogg, Adidas, Deadmau5, Steve Aoki, Richie Hawtin, The Smurfs, Care Bears, Atari, ZEPETO, CryptoKitties, and more. Building on existing The Sandbox IP that has more than 40 million global installs on mobile, The Sandbox metaverse offers players and creators a decentralized and intuitive platform to create immersive 3D worlds and game experiences and to safely store, trade, and monetize their creations. For more information, please visit www.sandbox.game and follow the regular updates on Twitter, Medium, and Discord.

About Animoca Brands

Animoca Brands, a Deloitte Tech Fast winner and ranked in the Financial Times list of High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2021, is a leader in digital entertainment, blockchain, and gamification that is working to advance digital property rights and contribute to the establishment of the open metaverse. The company develops and publishes a broad portfolio of products including the REVV token and SAND token; original games including The Sandbox, Crazy Kings, and Crazy Defense Heroes; and products utilizing popular intellectual properties including Disney, WWE, Snoop Dogg, The Walking Dead, Power Rangers, MotoGP™, and Formula E. It has multiple subsidiaries, including The Sandbox, Blowfish Studios, Quidd, GAMEE, nWay, Pixowl, Forj, Lympo, Grease Monkey Games, Eden Games, Darewise Entertainment, Notre Game, TinyTap, and Be Media. Animoca Brands has a growing portfolio of more than 380 investments, including Colossal, Axie Infinity, OpenSea, Dapper Labs (NBA Top Shot), Yield Guild Games, Harmony, Alien Worlds, Star Atlas, and others. For more information visit www.animocabrands.com or follow on Twitter or Facebook.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, plans, and expectations of AMTD IDEA Group are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the filings of AMTD IDEA Group with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and AMTD IDEA Group does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Contacts

For AMTD IDEA Group:



IR Office



AMTD IDEA Group



TEL: +852 3163-3389



EMAIL: ir@amtdinc.com

For AMTD Digital Inc.:



IR Office



AMTD Digital Inc.



TEL: +852 3163-3298



EMAIL: ir@amtdigital.com