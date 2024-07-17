Home Business Wire AMTD Digital Completed Its Auditor Rotation Process
Business Wire

AMTD Digital Completed Its Auditor Rotation Process

di Business Wire

PARIS & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AMTD Digital Inc. (“AMTD Digital” or the “Company,” NYSE: HKD) announced that its board of directors and the audit committee have approved the appointment of Assentsure PAC (“Assentsure”) as its independent registered public accounting firm.

The Company’s appointment of Assentsure is in line with the Company’s auditor rotation policy, as well as dismissal and appointment criterion and standards as governed and administered by the audit committee. This change was initiated, supervised and approved by the audit committee to conform with international best practices on auditor independence.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates four main business lines including digital solutions services, digital media, content and marketing services, digital investments as well as hospitality and VIP services. For AMTD Digital’s announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, plans, and expectations of AMTD Digital Inc. are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the filings of AMTD Digital Inc. with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and AMTD Digital Inc. does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Contacts

IR Office
AMTD Digital Inc.

ir@amtdigital.net

Articoli correlati

Doximity to Release Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Results on August 8, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Doximity, Inc. (NYSE:DOCS), the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals, today announced it will report financial...
Continua a leggere

The Trade Desk Announces Date of Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD), a provider of a global technology platform for buyers of advertising,...
Continua a leggere

Amazon.com to Webcast Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php