Amsterdam-Based JetLearn Launches the World’s Largest Web3 Hackathon for School-Age Children. Registration is Now Open

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIJetLearn, the Amsterdam-based online academy that helps children learn new-age technology skills, today announces the launch of its inaugural Web3 Hackathon & Festival, in partnership with Web3 experts Unstoppable Domains and Silicon Valley-based SchoolHacks. The event will be the world’s largest Web3 hackathon and run from 18th – 20th November 2022.

Web3 has seen rapid development over the past few years and is the third generation of technology, which includes NFTs, the Metaverse and the Blockchain. Major blue-chip companies and banks, including JPMorgan, Nike, Google, Starbucks, and Disney,are already beginning to look at how Web3 will influence their business, and what benefits it could unlock. There has been a significant rise in the number of Web3-based job roles created at some of these companies.

Web3 will be a huge part of our children’s future and it is JetLearn’s mission to give kids a healthy, positive experience and empower them to become the builders of tomorrow. To help prepare for the hackathon, participants will be introduced to Web3 with 2 powerful workshops on NFTs and the Metaverse, as well as engaging webinars on crypto, NFT-communities and Web3 tools, all delivered by industry pioneers.

Tech-giants like Meta, Amazon, Google, Disney, and Web3 pioneers like Unstoppable Domains are onboard to mentor and inspire young minds.

Keynote speakers include Kirthiga Reddy, the first female Investing Partner of the $100B+ SoftBank Vision Fund, and board member at WeWork.

The JetLearn Web3 Hackathon & Festival is a completely virtual event that will provide young learners from 50+ countries with a Silicon Valley experience. No prior coding or Web3 exposure is required to participate & learn, and there is something for every age-group (6-18 years), including informational webinars for parents.

There is a $40,000 prize pool for winners of the competitions, and prizes include a PS5 with a VR bundle, Oculus Headsets, andmore. Every participant will get a blockchain-enabled certificate for participating.The first thousand participants to register will be getting free Web3 domains in their name for life sponsored by Unstoppable Domains.

It is free to register for the event, and you can do so here: https://www.jetlearn.com/web3hackathon

About JetLearn

JetLearn is the world’s first Web 3.0 online academy for primary and secondary school-age children with learners in 40+ countries. JetLearn’s mission is to empower children with a foundation in new-age technology skills like WEB 3.0, AI and Robotics in an inspiring and hyper-personalised way. JetLearn’s technology platform powers live 1:1 online lessons, fun-learning workshops and trains children for competitive hackathons via its world-leading curriculum and top inspirational teachers.

