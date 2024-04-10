Amprius Wins Inaugural CleanTech Breakthrough Battery Technology Company of the Year Award

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amprius Technologies, Inc. (“Amprius” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in next-generation lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Anode Platform, is pleased to announce it was named the CleanTech Breakthrough Battery Technology Company of the Year.





With nearly 1,300 submissions, the inaugural CleanTech Breakthrough Awards aims to perform the most comprehensive evaluation of energy, climate, and clean technology solutions, services, and companies today, with nominations from the best and brightest cleantech innovators around the world. Companies are evaluated using the following criteria: ease of use and manageability, functionality, impact, innovation, performance, and value. The awards are affiliated with Tech Breakthrough, a market intelligence and research group.

“We are honored to have won the CleanTech Breakthrough Battery Technology Company of the Year Award – a testament to Amprius’ dedication to innovating next-generation batteries that will power our future,” said Dr. Kang Sun, CEO of Amprius Technologies. “With our planned manufacturing expansion and continued progress fulfilling customer orders, we are well-positioned to continue supporting the changing needs of the electric mobility sector.”

This recognition adds to the Company’s momentum following two recent award announcements. In March, Amprius was named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in the “Energy” category. The award recognizes businesses that are achieving remarkable milestones for their respective industries as selected by Fast Company. Also in March, Amprius was awarded the International Battery Seminar’s Best of Show New Product Award for the second consecutive year. Industry professionals in attendance at the event voted for the winner of this award and Amprius received the most votes for the award.

Amprius Technologies is producing the highest known energy density cells that are commercially available today, with industry-transforming applications spanning all segments of electric mobility. The Company’s commercially available SiMaxx™ batteries deliver up to 450 Wh/kg and 1,150 Wh/L today, with a 500Wh/kg and 1,300 Wh/L platform that has received third-party validation and is expected to ship this year. Amprius’ corporate headquarters are in Fremont, California, where it maintains an R&D lab and a MWh scale manufacturing facility for the fabrication of silicon anodes and cells. Amprius has commercially produced cells since 2018 and is engaged with over 100 customers.

For more information on Amprius, please visit the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.amprius.com.

About Amprius Technologies, Inc.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries producing the industry’s highest known energy density cells. The company’s commercially available SiMaxx™ batteries deliver up to 450 Wh/kg and 1,150 Wh/L, with third-party validation of 500Wh/kg and 1,300 Wh/L. The company’s corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California, where it maintains an R&D lab and a MWh scale manufacturing facility for the fabrication of silicon anodes and cells. To serve customer demand, Amprius entered into a lease agreement for an approximately 774,000 square foot facility in Brighton, Colorado and expanded its product portfolio to include the SiCore™ platform. For additional information, please visit amprius.com. Also, see the company’s LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

