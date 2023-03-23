Amprius Wins Best of Show New Product Award at 2023 International Battery Seminar

FREMONT, Calif. & ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amprius Technologies, Inc. (“Amprius” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in next-generation lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Anode Platform, is pleased to announce that its 450 Wh/kg, 1150 Wh/L lithium-ion battery cell was voted the inaugural Best of Show New Product Award by energy industry professionals attending the 2023 International Battery Seminar.

“We are pleased to recognize Amprius’ 450 Wh/kg, 1150 Wh/L as our inaugural Best of Show New Product Award among a highly competitive field of industry-leading energy solutions,” said Craig Wohlers, Executive Director of Conferences at the International Battery Seminar. “Amprius provides customers a product at the forefront of transforming electric mobility with its revolutionary Silicon Anode lithium-ion battery.”

Amprius is the first known company to commercialize 450 Wh/kg, 1150 Wh/L lithium-ion batteries. Amprius is powering a new era, offering a drop-in replacement for conventional lithium-ion batteries while delivering up to 80% higher energy density. Leveraging its patented silicon anode platform, the Company’s commercially proven batteries deliver unmatched performance with ultra-high energy density, high power density, extremely fast charge rate capability and wide operating temperature range. Amprius has shipped batteries to the US Army, Airbus, FLIR, AeroVironment, and BAE Systems, among others.

The 2023 Best of Show Awards offer exhibitors of the International Battery Seminar an exclusive opportunity to distinguish and highlight their products, ranging from an innovative application, technology, tool, or solution. The International Battery community was invited to identify exceptional innovation in technologies used by industry professionals, voting on the most impactful new, or significantly improved products, of the year via an online submission during the event. The acclaimed 450 Wh/kg battery cell received the most votes from registered attendees recognizing it as the best new product in the battery industry.

For more information on Amprius, please visit the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.amprius.com.

About Amprius Technologies, Inc.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries producing the industry’s highest energy density cells. The Company’s corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California where it maintains an R&D lab and a pilot manufacturing facility for the fabrication of silicon nanowire anodes and cells. To serve significant customer demand for its high-performance silicon anode lithium-ion batteries, Amprius recently signed a letter of intent for an approximately 774,000 square foot facility in Brighton, Colorado that initially provides a potential of up to 5 gigawatt-hours (GWh) manufacturing capacity.

For additional information, please visit amprius.com. Also, see the Company’s LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

