Amprius Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2024 Business and Financial Results

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amprius Technologies, Inc. (“Amprius”), (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in next-generation lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Anode Platform, today announced its business and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.


Amprius posted a letter to shareholders on its Investor Relations website, ir.amprius.com, that details the company’s results and provides an update on its business initiatives including delivery of new high-performance batteries to the market, development of large manufacturing capabilities, and engagements with new customers and market segments.

Management will also hold a live conference call and webcast today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial results and business updates.

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)

Toll-Free Number: 888-428-7458

International Number: 862-298-0702

Webcast: Register and Join

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for webcast replay here.

About Amprius Technologies, Inc.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries, producing the industry’s highest-known energy density cells. The company’s commercially available SiMaxx™ batteries deliver up to 450 Wh/kg and 1,150 Wh/L, with third-party validation of 500Wh/kg and 1,300 Wh/L. Amprius expanded its product portfolio to include the SiCore™ platform in 2024, significantly enhancing its ability to serve additional customer applications. The company’s corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California, where it maintains an R&D lab and a MWh scale manufacturing facility for the fabrication of silicon anodes and cells. To serve customer demand, Amprius entered into several agreements to secure over 500MW/h of contract manufacturing available today and entered into a lease agreement for a gigawatt-hour-scale facility in Brighton, Colorado. For additional information, please visit amprius.com. Also, see the company’s LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

Contacts

Investors
Tom Colton, Greg Bradbury

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

IR@amprius.com

Media
Zach Kadletz, Brenlyn Motlagh

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

Amprius@gateway-grp.com

