Amprius Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2023 Business and Financial Results

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amprius Technologies, Inc. (“Amprius” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in next-generation lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Anode Platform, today announced its business and financial results for the second quarter of 2023, which ended June 30, 2023.


Amprius posted a letter to shareholders on its Investor Relations website, ir.amprius.com, that details the company’s second quarter results and provides an update on its business initiatives including product roadmap milestones, manufacturing scale-up progress, and customer acquisition efforts.

Management will also hold a live conference call and webcast today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its financial results and business updates.

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)

Toll-Free Number: 866-424-3442

International Number: 201-689-8548

Webcast: Register and Join

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for webcast replay here.

About Amprius Technologies, Inc.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries producing the industry’s highest known energy density cells. The company’s commercially available batteries deliver up to 450 Wh/kg and 1,150 Wh/L. The Company’s corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California where it maintains an R&D lab and a pilot manufacturing facility for the fabrication of silicon anodes and cells. To serve customer demand, Amprius recently entered into a lease agreement for an approximately 774,000-square-foot facility in Brighton, Colorado. For additional information, please visit amprius.com. Also, see the company’s LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

Contacts

Investors
Tom Colton, Chris Adusei-Poku

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

IR@amprius.com

Media
Zach Kadletz, Brenlyn Motlagh

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

Amprius@gateway-grp.com

