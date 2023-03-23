Amprius Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2022 Business And Financial Results

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amprius Technologies, Inc. (“Amprius” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in next-generation lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Anode Platform, today announced its business and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, which ended December 31, 2022.

Amprius posted a letter to shareholders on its Investor Relations website, ir.amprius.com, that details the company’s fourth quarter and full year financial results and provides an update on its business initiatives including product roadmap milestones, manufacturing scale-up and customer acquisition.

Management will also hold a live conference call and webcast today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its financial results and business updates.

About Amprius Technologies, Inc.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries producing the industry’s highest energy density cells. The Company’s corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California where it maintains an R&D lab and a pilot manufacturing facility for the fabrication of silicon nanowire anodes and cells. To serve significant customer demand for its high-performance silicon anode lithium-ion batteries, Amprius recently signed a letter of intent for an approximately 774,000 square foot facility in Brighton, Colorado that initially provides a potential of up to 5 gigawatt-hours (GWh) manufacturing capacity.

Amprius’ commercially available batteries deliver up to 450 Wh/kg and 1,150 Wh/L, the industry’s highest known energy density cells available on the market today. Based on Amprius’ current level of battery performance and pilot production, the Company will be able to use its proprietary anode technology to deliver battery cells that contain energy density levels that approach 2x the performance of current commercially available graphite cells. For additional information, please visit amprius.com. Also, see the Company’s LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

