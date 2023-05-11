Amprius Technologies Reports First Quarter 2023 Business And Financial Results

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amprius Technologies, Inc. (“Amprius” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in next-generation lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Anode Platform, today announced its business and financial results for the first quarter of 2023, which ended March 31, 2023.

Amprius posted a letter to shareholders on its Investor Relations website, ir.amprius.com, that details the company’s first quarter results and provides an update on its business initiatives including product roadmap milestones, manufacturing scale-up and customer acquisition.

Management will also hold a live conference call and webcast today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its financial results and business updates.

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)

Toll-Free Number: 866-682-6100

International Number: 862-298-0702

Webcast: Register and Join

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for replay here, and archived for the next 6 months.

About Amprius Technologies, Inc.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries producing the industry’s highest known energy density cells. The company’s commercially available batteries deliver up to 450 Wh/kg and 1,150 Wh/L. The company’s corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California where it maintains an R&D lab and a pilot manufacturing facility for the fabrication of silicon anodes and cells. To serve customer demand, Amprius recently entered into a lease agreement for an approximately 774,000 square foot facility in Brighton, Colorado. For additional information, please visit amprius.com. Also, see the company’s LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

Contacts

Investors
Cody Slach, Tom Colton

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

IR@amprius.com

Media
Zach Kadletz, Brenlyn Motlagh

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

Amprius@Gatewayir.com

