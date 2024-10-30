Home Business Wire Amprius Technologies Announces Date for Third Quarter 2024 Results and Business Updates
Business Wire

Amprius Technologies Announces Date for Third Quarter 2024 Results and Business Updates

di Business Wire

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amprius Technologies, Inc. (“Amprius”), (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in next-generation lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Anode Platform, will hold a conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.


Amprius management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)

Toll-Free Number: 888-437-3179

International Number: 862-298-0702

Webcast: Register and Join

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for webcast replay here.

About Amprius Technologies, Inc.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries, producing the industry’s highest-known energy density cells. The company’s commercially available SiMaxx™ batteries deliver up to 450 Wh/kg and 1,150 Wh/L, with third-party validation of 500Wh/kg and 1,300 Wh/L. Amprius expanded its product portfolio to include the SiCore™ platform in 2024, significantly enhancing its ability to serve additional customer applications. The company’s corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California, where it maintains an R&D lab and a MWh scale manufacturing facility for the fabrication of silicon anodes and cells. To serve customer demand, Amprius entered into several agreements to secure over 500MW/h of contract manufacturing available today and entered into a lease agreement for a gigawatt-hour-scale facility in Brighton, Colorado. For additional information, please visit amprius.com. Also, see the company’s LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

Contacts

Investors
Tom Colton, Greg Bradbury

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

IR@amprius.com

Media
Zach Kadletz, Brenlyn Motlagh

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

Amprius@gateway-grp.com

Articoli correlati

Thryv Holdings Announces Strategic Acquisition of Keap

Business Wire Business Wire -
Acquisition Expected to Establish Industry Leadership with Total SaaS Revenue to Exceed $400 Million of Recurring High Margin Revenue DALLAS--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

PURE Bioscience Reports Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
EL CAJON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Biofilm--PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: PURE) (“PURE,” the “Company” or “we”), creator of the patented non-toxic silver...
Continua a leggere

Electronic Arts Reports Strong Q2 FY25 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Record Q2 net bookings driven by performance across EA SPORTS™ portfolio resulting in a raised full-year outlook REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php