Amprius Technologies Announces Date for Second Quarter 2023 Results and Business Updates

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amprius Technologies, Inc. (“Amprius” or the “Company”), (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in next-generation lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Anode Platform, will hold a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.





Amprius management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023



Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)



Toll-Free Number: 866-424-3442



International Number: 201-689-8548



Webcast: Register and Join

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for webcast replay here.

About Amprius Technologies, Inc.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries producing the industry’s highest known energy density cells. The company’s commercially available batteries deliver up to 450 Wh/kg and 1,150 Wh/L. The Company’s corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California where it maintains an R&D lab and a pilot manufacturing facility for the fabrication of silicon anodes and cells. To serve customer demand, Amprius recently entered into a lease agreement for an approximately 774,000 square foot facility in Brighton, Colorado. For additional information, please visit amprius.com. Also, see the company’s LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

