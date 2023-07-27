Amprius Technologies Announces Date for Second Quarter 2023 Results and Business Updates

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amprius Technologies, Inc. (“Amprius” or the “Company”), (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in next-generation lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Anode Platform, will hold a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.


Amprius management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)

Toll-Free Number: 866-424-3442

International Number: 201-689-8548

Webcast: Register and Join

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for webcast replay here.

About Amprius Technologies, Inc.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries producing the industry’s highest known energy density cells. The company’s commercially available batteries deliver up to 450 Wh/kg and 1,150 Wh/L. The Company’s corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California where it maintains an R&D lab and a pilot manufacturing facility for the fabrication of silicon anodes and cells. To serve customer demand, Amprius recently entered into a lease agreement for an approximately 774,000 square foot facility in Brighton, Colorado. For additional information, please visit amprius.com. Also, see the company’s LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

Contacts

Investors
Cody Slach, Tom Colton

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

IR@amprius.com

Media
Zach Kadletz, Brenlyn Motlagh

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

Amprius@gateway-grp.com

