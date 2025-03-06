Amprius Ships New High-Performance 6.3Ah Silicon Anode Cylindrical Cell to Fortune 500 Company

Delivers 25% more capacity than 5Ah 21700 cells with higher energy density and long cycle life

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amprius Technologies, Inc. (“Amprius” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in next-generation lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Anode Platform, today announced it has shipped its new 6.3Ah 21700 SiCore™ cell to a Fortune 500 company in the Light Electric Vehicle (LEV) sector for evaluation. The new cell sets a new standard in the industry for energy density in this widely used format.

With an energy density of 315 Wh/kg, the 6.3Ah SiCore cell builds on Amprius’ proven technology, delivering over 25% more capacity than a standard 5.0Ah 21700 cell while maintaining a high-power 3C discharge rate. It achieves 800 cycles at 80% depth of discharge (DOD), extending battery lifespan and lowering replacement costs. Designed for seamless integration, its drop-in compatibility allows manufacturers to boost performance without the need for costly system redesigns.

“Our new 6.3Ah 21700 SiCore cell has attracted strong interest from leading OEM manufacturers because it delivers a significant improvement in battery performance,” said Dr. Ionel Stefan, CTO of Amprius Technologies. “With commercialization of this cell set for this year, we are excited to offer a high-capacity, long-lasting solution that meets the growing demand for more efficient energy storage solutions across multiple industries.”

While the initial focus for this 6.3Ah SiCore cell is on the LEV market, the high energy density and extended cycle life make it well-suited for a range of applications, including fixed wing aviation and AI applications such as robotics.

Amprius has secured manufacturing partnerships to support large-scale production, ensuring GWh-scale capacity to meet growing demand. As the need for high-performance energy storage continues to rise, Amprius remains focused on delivering advanced battery technology to power the future of electrification.

For more information, visit www.amprius.com.

About Amprius Technologies, Inc.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries, producing the industry’s highest-known energy density cells. The company’s commercially available SiMaxx™ batteries deliver up to 450 Wh/kg and 1,150 Wh/L, with third-party validation of 500 Wh/kg and 1,300 Wh/L. Amprius expanded its product portfolio to include the SiCore™ platform in 2024, significantly enhancing its ability to serve additional customer applications. The company’s corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California, where it maintains an R&D lab and a MWh scale manufacturing facility for the fabrication of silicon anodes and cells. To serve customer demand, Amprius entered into several agreements to secure over 1.8GWh of contract manufacturing capacity available today. For additional information, please visit amprius.com. Also, see the company’s LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing and ability of Amprius to commercialize this new cell, the potential applications and addressable markets of this new cell, the performance of this new cell, the manufacturing capacity that Amprius is able to provide under the support of its contract manufacturers, and the benefits of this new cell to manufacturers. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Amprius’ management and are not predictions of actual performance. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including Amprius’ liquidity position; risks related to the rollout of Amprius’ business and the timing of expected business milestones; the capacity and stability of Amprius’ contract manufacturers; the ability of Amprius and its contract manufacturers to commercially produce high performing batteries; the effects of competition on Amprius’ business; supply shortages in the materials necessary for the production of Amprius’ products; and changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions. For more information on these risks and uncertainties that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the documents we filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), all of which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. There may be additional risks that Amprius does not presently know or that Amprius currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Amprius’ expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Amprius’ assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Amprius specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Investors

Tom Colton, Greg Bradbury

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

IR@amprius.com

Media

Zach Kadletz, Brenlyn Motlagh

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

Amprius@Gateway-grp.com