Amprius Sets March 2025 Events Schedule

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amprius Technologies, Inc. (“Amprius” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in next-generation lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Anode Platform, today announced its schedule for March appearances and activities.

Cantor Global Technology Conference

Date: March 11-12, 2025

Location: InterContinental New York Barclay; New York, NY

Event Details: Amprius CEO Dr. Kang Sun and CFO Sandra Wallach will be holding one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts at the event. If you are interested in scheduling a time to meet with management, please contact your Cantor representative.

37th Annual ROTH Conference

Date: March 16-18, 2025

Location: Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort and Spa; Dana Point, CA

Event Details: Amprius CEO Dr. Kang Sun and CFO Sandra Wallach will be holding one-on-one meetings with investors at the event. If you are interested in scheduling a time to meet with management, please contact your ROTH representative.

International Battery Seminar and Exhibit

Date: March 17-20, 2025

Location: Loews Royal Pacific Resort; Orlando, FL

Event Details: Amprius CTO Dr. Ionel Stefan will be presenting on Tuesday, March 18th, at 12:00 p.m. ET/9:00 a.m. PT. His presentation is titled Engineering High-Performance Battery Solutions for Electric Mobility. Amprius will be exhibiting at Booth 806.

About Amprius Technologies, Inc.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries, producing the industry’s highest-known energy density cells. The company’s commercially available SiMaxx™ batteries deliver up to 450 Wh/kg and 1,150 Wh/L, with third-party validation of 500Wh/kg and 1,300 Wh/L. Amprius expanded its product portfolio to include the SiCore™ platform in 2024, significantly enhancing its ability to serve additional customer applications. The company’s corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California, where it maintains an R&D lab and a MWh scale manufacturing facility for the fabrication of silicon anodes and cells. To serve customer demand, Amprius entered into several agreements to secure over 1.8GWh of contract manufacturing capacity available today. For additional information, please visit amprius.com. Also, see the company’s LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

Investors

Tom Colton, Greg Bradbury

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

IR@amprius.com



Media

Zach Kadletz, Brenlyn Motlagh

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

Amprius@Gateway-grp.com