Amprius Appoints Automotive Veteran Mary Gustanski to Board of Directors

Ms. Gustanski Brings Nearly 40 Years of Industry Experience to Amprius Technologies

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amprius Technologies, Inc. (“Amprius” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in next-generation lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Anode Platform, has appointed Mary Gustanski as an independent director on its Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective June 13, 2023. Ms. Gustanski will also be joining the Company’s Compensation Committee.

Mary Gustanski is an accomplished automotive industry executive with 39 years of experience managing engineering, manufacturing, and technology development teams. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President & Chief Technology Officer of Delphi Technologies, a global provider of propulsion solutions for light duty and commercial vehicles. Delphi Technologies’ power electronics portfolio enabled a wide range of electrified vehicles, from mild hybrid to BEV (Battery Electric Vehicles). Prior to this role, she served as Vice President, Engineering & Program Management for Delphi Automotive, which spun off its propulsion business to become Delphi Technologies in 2017.

“ It is my pleasure to welcome Mary to our Board of Directors,” said Don Dixon, Chairman of the Board. “ Mary is a proven leader who brings longstanding relationships and technical knowledge from the automotive industry to Amprius. As we continue scaling our manufacturing capacity, we’re confident that Mary’s deep manufacturing and engineering experience will further enhance our strategy and execution. We are fortunate to have Mary on our Board.”

“ Amprius’ commercially proven battery technology is changing the future of electric mobility,” said Ms. Gustanski. “ With strong and growing demand for its solutions, Amprius is at a critical stage as it ramps up production capacity in both the Fremont, CA and Brighton, CO facilities. I look forward to leveraging my understanding of electric mobility engineering and my experience in the automotive industry to help Amprius capture the vast growth opportunities ahead.”

Previously, Ms. Gustanski spent 18 years working in executive and management roles at Delphi Automotive, a supplier of components to global automakers to enable safe, green, and connected vehicles. Ms. Gustanski also held several engineering and manufacturing assignments during her 19 years at General Motors. She holds a M.S. in Manufacturing Management and a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Kettering University.

For additional details, please reference the Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 15, 2023, which can also be found in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

About Amprius Technologies, Inc.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries producing the industry’s highest known energy density cells. The company’s commercially available batteries deliver up to 450 Wh/kg and 1,150 Wh/L. The company’s corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California where it maintains an R&D lab and a pilot manufacturing facility for the fabrication of silicon anodes and cells. To serve customer demand, Amprius recently entered into a lease agreement for an approximately 774,000 square foot facility in Brighton, Colorado. For additional information, please visit amprius.com. Also, see the company’s LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Amprius’ ability to ramp up its production capacity and scale its business. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Amprius’ management and are not predictions of actual performance. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including Amprius’ ability to secure appropriate funding under reasonably acceptable terms; Amprius’ liquidity position; delays or failure in rezoning the land for its manufacturing facility; delays in construction and operation of production facilities; risks related to the rollout of Amprius’ business and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on Amprius’ business; supply shortages in the materials necessary for the production of Amprius’ products; and changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions. For more information on these risks and uncertainties that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the documents we filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), all of which are available on the SEC’s website. There may be additional risks that Amprius does not presently know or that Amprius currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Amprius’ expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Amprius’ assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Amprius specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

