AMPP paves the way for efficiency through process automation with Xpublisher

Ability to use three XML schemas simultaneously tipped the scales in favor of Xpublisher

XML is indispensable for AMPP as a machine-readable standard format since it allows the association to create standardized content for use across multiple channels and platforms. As a mark-up language, XML also lays the groundwork for efficient multichannel publishing. Using Xpublisher, AMPP is automating previously manual processes and is particularly pleased with how the software handles XML. “You don’t need to be big to do big things: Thanks to smooth XML-workflows and software automation, we can manage large volumes of workloads with minimal resources and staff,” says Mandy May, Director of Content Management at AMPP.

Collaboration of Ariza, Data Conversion Laboratory (DCL), Access Innovations, and Xpublisher creates an optimized workflow

Xpublisher offers both an XML-first and a word-first approach. In close consultation with Ariza Content Solutions, efficient end-to-end workflows were designed, giving AMPP complete control of their content at all times. During the highly automated transformation and publishing process, the data transformation provider DCL is responsible for the word-to-XML conversion; Access Innovations enriches the XML-files with taxonomy. The high level of automation reduces the manual effort of the user to a minimum.

Xpublisher provides all data as a single source of truth, which means legacy content can be found quickly and is well protected thanks to the software’s access rights management system.

About AMPP

The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global community of professionals focused on the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. AMPP was established in 2021 following a merger between NACE International and SSPC: The Society for Protective Coatings. The new association unites 145 years of corrosion control and protective coatings expertise and service to industry and members worldwide. Today, AMPP is the world’s largest corrosion control and protective coatings organization, serving more than 34,000 members in 130 countries. AMPP is headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, and additional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. www.ampp.org

About Fabasoft Xpublisher

Fabasoft Xpublisher Inc. is a leader in the field of multichannel publishing, offering products that enable workflow-centric content creation, content management in a content pool, and automated publishing to virtually any media platform. Fabasoft Xpublisher Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and is a subsidiary of Fabasoft Xpublisher GmbH, which was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany. The company has been part of the Fabasoft Group since 2019. Numerous leading international companies and organizations in the publishing, aerospace, technology, education, and public administration sectors together with a host of other industries have already placed their trust in the Fabasoft Xpublisher products.

For more information, visit www.xpublisher.com

