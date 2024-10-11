Home Business Wire Amplitude to Host Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Webcast on November 7, 2024
Business Wire

Amplitude to Host Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Webcast on November 7, 2024

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amplitude, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPL), a leading digital analytics platform, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2024 after market close on Thursday, November 7, 2024. Amplitude will host a video webcast that day at 2:00 PM PT to discuss its financial results and provide its financial outlook for the fourth quarter and full year 2024.


The webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of Amplitude’s website at investors.amplitude.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the same website a few hours after the conclusion of the event.

About Amplitude

Amplitude is a leading digital analytics platform that helps companies unlock the power of their products. More than 3,200 customers, including Atlassian, NBCUniversal, Under Armour, Shopify, and Jersey Mike’s, rely on Amplitude to gain self-service visibility into the entire customer journey. Amplitude guides companies every step of the way as they capture data they can trust, uncover clear insights about customer behavior, and take faster action. When teams understand how people are using their products, they can deliver better product experiences that drive growth. Amplitude is the best-in-class analytics solution for product, data, and marketing teams, ranked #1 in multiple categories in G2’s 2024 Fall Report. Learn how to optimize your digital products and business at amplitude.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Yaoxian Chew

ir@amplitude.com

Communications
Darah Easton

press@amplitude.com

Articoli correlati

Windsor Selects Manhattan Active® Point of Sale to Enhance and Modernize Its Customer Experience

Business Wire Business Wire -
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced that leading women’s fashion retailer, Windsor, has selected Manhattan Active® Point...
Continua a leggere

Counterpart Leans Into Growth With New Director of Digital Distribution and Doubles Down on Field Team Appointments

Business Wire Business Wire -
Industry veteran Jim Smith to expand Counterpart’s API adoption and strengthen digital capabilities amidst new business development and underwriting...
Continua a leggere

Azitra to Participate in the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit

Business Wire Business Wire -
BRANFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AZTR #Maxim--Azitra, Inc. (NYSE American: AZTR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for precision...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php