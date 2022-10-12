<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Amplitude to Host Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Webcast on November 2, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amplitude, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPL), a leading digital analytics platform, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 after market close on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Amplitude will host a video webcast that day at 2:00 PM PT to discuss its financial results and provide its financial outlook for the fourth quarter and full year 2022.

The webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of Amplitude’s website at investors.amplitude.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the same website a few hours after the conclusion of the event.

About Amplitude

Amplitude is a leading digital analytics platform. More than 1,800 customers, including Atlassian, Chick-fil-A, Marks & Spencer, NBCUniversal, PayPal, Shopify, and Under Armour rely on Amplitude to gain self-service visibility into the entire customer journey. When teams understand how people are using their product, they can deliver better product experiences. With Amplitude, teams can understand what product features are working, where users are getting stuck, and what actions lead to the right outcomes. Nothing is more critical to driving revenue growth. Amplitude is the best-in-class analytics solution for product, data, and marketing teams, ranked #1 in multiple categories in G2’s 2022 Fall Report. Learn how to optimize your digital products and business at amplitude.com.

Investor Relations
Yaoxian Chew

ir@amplitude.com

Darah Easton

press@amplitude.com

