Amplitude to Host 2025 Investor Day

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amplitude (Nasdaq: AMPL), the leading digital analytics platform, will host its previously announced investor day on Monday, March 10, 2025 beginning at 2:30 PM ET. This event will feature presentations by the Amplitude executive team who will provide updates on the company’s strategy, product roadmap, go-to-market, and financials.

The webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of Amplitude’s website at investors.amplitude.com. After the conclusion of the event, a replay of the webcast will be available for 12 months on the same website.

About Amplitude

Amplitude is the leading digital analytics platform that helps companies unlock the power of their products. Over 3,800 customers, including Atlassian, NBCUniversal, Under Armour, Shopify, and Jersey Mike’s, rely on Amplitude to gain self-service visibility into the entire customer journey. Amplitude guides companies every step of the way as they capture data they can trust, uncover clear insights about customer behavior, and take faster action. When teams understand how people are using their products, they can deliver better product experiences that drive growth. Amplitude is the best-in-class analytics solution for product, data, and marketing teams, ranked #1 in multiple categories in G2’s Winter 2024 Report. Learn how to optimize your digital products and business at amplitude.com.

press@amplitude.com

ir@amplitude.com